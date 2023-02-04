‘Teen Mom’ Star Embraces ‘Icon Era’ & Gets Fans Buzzing

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer has been all about showing off her glamorous side lately, and fans seem to love it. She recently went with a rather risque gown for a charity event, and a new social media post showed Messer embracing another look that was a significant departure from her day-to-day mom style. The latest look garnered plenty of attention from her fans, with most of the feedback being positive and supportive. As is almost always the case with the “Teen Mom” franchise, however, some negative notes popped up in the comments section of the Instagram post as well.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leah Messer Was Feeling Fabulous & Showed off Her Assets

On February 3, Messer shared a rather spicy video via her Instagram page. In her caption, she explained, “It’s always a great time with you all! If you’re ever in the area you have to make a stop by The Fab House.” Messer was enjoying some glam time at The Fab House, which is a salon near her home in West Virginia.

Messer tried on a few saucy ensembles and strutted her stuff for a photographer and videographer. She posed in an ornate chair fit for a queen and played with her hair for some shots, too. The first outfit Messer wore was glittery, daring, and revealing, and the mom of three oozed with confidence as she showed it off. A glittery bra and sheer sparkly skirt clung to the reality television star’s assets, and high-heeled black boots completed the look. The comments section of Messer’s Instagram post was filled with plenty of fire emojis as fans praised her sizzling-hot look. Some people, however, were pretty critical.

“Just what her 3 daughters need to see,” one person commented. That note received a decent number of likes, but also a significant amount of pushback as “Teen Mom” fans supported Messer. “It is what her daughters need to see someone being confident in their own skin being a absolute boss! Sorry you can’t give your children the same,” someone countered.

Many ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Cheered Messer’s Confidence

A few “Teen Mom” fans referenced Messer’s former fiance, Jaylan Mobley, noting he was missing out.

“The comeback is always good after I break up! You go girl,” read one comment.

“Leah is in her Icon Era,” added another fan.

“Leah’s out here living her best lifeeeeeeeee yes ma’am,” someone else declared.

“She definitely came out of her shell!” gushed a different supporter who added a hand-clapping emoji for emphasis.

On the flip side, some “Teen Mom” fans thought Messer looked awkward and uncomfortable in the video she shared. In addition, a few people suggested she was essentially following in the footsteps of former “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham, which is not exactly a compliment. The buzz over Messer’s Instagram post carried over to the “Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2” Reddit sub as well, and the feedback was fairly mixed there too.

“To me this is classic Leah on the prowl for self esteem with validation through others. Which after going through that break up and her childhood it’s not a jab… I just hope it helps lead to a healing path and not a repetitive one,” suggested one Redditor.

“She looks absolutely fab. I’m glad she’s happy and confident. I hope she’s as healthy and content as she seems,” detailed someone else.