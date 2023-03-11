‘Teen Mom’ Fans Gush Over Leah Messer’s Daughter’s ‘Amazing’ Artwork

Leah Messer had “Teen Mom” fans saying “wow” after she shared photos of her daughter Aleeah’s artwork on Instagram.

The March 10 Instagram post included photos of Aleeah posing beside her pastel drawing of an orca whale.

“Aleeah’s artwork is on display for Youth Art Month, Juried Exhibition. She was excited! Proud of this girl 💞🖼️,” Leah wrote in the caption.

Fans fled to the comment section to share their thoughts on Aleeah’s artwork.

“This is stunning work! Orcas are my absolute favorite animal. 😍,” one Instagram user wrote.

Leah’s Daughters Show Off Their Artwork on Instagram

Leah’s Friday Instagram post is not the first time the MTV star has shared her daughters’ artwork with fans.

On January 29, Leah uploaded an Instagram reel showcasing her daughters Aleeah and Aliannah’s artwork.

In the caption, Leah gave video credit to Aliannah, letting fans know her daughter captured the footage.

The video began with the girls drawing with pastels on white paper. Aliannah zoomed in on pastel crayons to show the tools they were using to create their pieces. The second half of the video showed the girls’ finished drawings.

The first art piece shown in the video was a drawing of a starry night sky. The second piece was a portrait of Spiderman.

At the end of the video, the camera zoomed in on a few other projects the girls had completed, including a pastel drawing of a dog and a portrait of the “SpongeBob SquarePants” character Gary.

“Ali and Aleeah Simms 🖼️✨,” Leah wrote in the caption.

Aleeah & Ali Turn Thirteen

Leah’s daughters Aleeah and Ali celebrated their thirteenth birthday with a princess-themed party on December 17.

Leah shared photos of the party on her Instagram story. One video showed Aleeah and Ali walking into the party on a blue carpet with velvet ropes. Aleeah walked in first. She wore a blue gown with a white shawl wrapped around her shoulders and a tiara. Fake snow fell around her as she walked into the event. Ali and Leah walked the carpet after her. Ali wore a purple princess gown with a tiara, while Leah went with a skin-tight violet dress.

Leah shared another photo of the girls inside the event. Ali posed next to her sister, Aleeah, who was enjoying a piece of birthday cake.

“Teen Mom” fans could not believe the girls were now teenagers. Fans were first introduced to Aleeah and Ali on “16 and Pregnant” and later watched them grow up on “Teen Mom.”

“Omg the babies are teens! 💗💗,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Crazy how fast they grew up. Great job Leah,” another user commented.

“Stop it Leah! They are not 13! Oh my Gosh time flew by fast. Wow,” a third user added.

