Fans Call Leah Messer ‘An Inspiration’ After She Shares Emotional Video

“Teen Mom” fans showed their support for MTV star Leah Messer after she posted an Instagram reel about overcoming trauma and addiction on Thursday, March 9.

The Instagram video began with recent photos of Messer wearing a blue and white blouse, high-waisted jeans, and white boots. In a few pictures, Messer wore a blue blazer on top of the blouse.

The second half of the video included throwback photos from Messer’s early days on the “Teen Mom” franchise, illustrating the struggles she had to endure to get where she is today. The photo montage included references to some of the MTV star’s most challenging moments, including a photo of her crying while holding divorce papers and a screenshot of an old news headline in which fans accused the star of looking “painfully thin.”

The song “Comeback Kid” by The Band Perry played in the background of the March 9 reel.

The lyrics, “Cause I’m a comeback, I’m a comeback kid, Don’t know why bad things happened, but they did, I don’t think I deserve the hurt I get, but I’m made for it, It’s not the end, no, it’s not the end,” played as fans watched Messer’s evolution.

Messer included an emotional caption alongside the post, detailing the obstacles she’s had to overcome since appearing on “16 and Pregnant” over a decade ago.

“We will always have mountains to climb,” she wrote. “Teen Mom, Divorcee, Special Needs Mama, Single Mama, Body Dysmorphia/Low self-esteem, Poverty, Trauma, Addiction.”

“No one should have to do it alone.❤️,” she added.

Fans Call Leah a ‘Huge Inspiration’

“Teen Mom” fans praised Messer’s resilience in the comment section.

“Your growth is amazing! ❤️ Keep up the great work. 💪,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You are a huge inspiration to so many on so many different levels!! Thank you for sharing your life with us!! Wishing you and your beautiful family all the best and nothing but happiness, love and blessings,” a second user commented.

“What an inspiration 🙌🏻,” a third user added.

“I am so proud of you,” a fourth user chimed in. “I have watched you from the start and I have seen you fall, rise up again and grow. It is a joy to see how much you have grown.”

Leah on Her Addiction

Messer has endured several hardships to get where she is today. According to People, the 30-year-old became addicted to painkillers in 2013 following the birth of her daughter Adalynn, whom she shares with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

Messer spoke about her addiction in an exclusive interview with People in August 2020. The single-mom talked in detail about her addiction, revealing she felt like a “zombie.”

“I felt kind of [like a] zombie. I don’t really even remember some of those times. I don’t remember anyone carrying me to bed. I don’t remember falling asleep with my legs crisscrossed,” she told the outlet. “I thought I was making it. I was barely surviving.”

The MTV star admitted she was “afraid” to ask for help because of the stigma often associated with addiction.

“I was crying inside for someone to just help me,” she said. “Had I been able to be open without being punished, without being ridiculed and the stigma against it, I probably could have gotten help a lot sooner and not been afraid.”

In Messer’s 2020 memoir “Hope, Grace & Faith,” she recalled a moment when she almost lost her life due to her addiction.

According to People, she writes that one day in 2015, she took a painkiller before hopping in the car. At the time, the “Teen Mom” star was involved in a custody battle with her ex Corey Simms and dealing with guilt about her daughter Alli’s diagnosis. Alli has been living with a rare form of muscular dystrophy since her birth in December 2009.

In Messer’s memoir, she writes that she considered driving off a cliff to stop the pain.

“There’s a steep cliff off the side of the road just up ahead. It would be so easy to drive my car over the edge,” she wrote, People reported. “Then it would all be over.”

Thankfully, Messer made it home safe. She writes in her book that the incident was a wake-up call. She checked into a treatment facility in 2015, People reported.

