Leah Messer Shares Holiday Plans After Jaylan Mobley Breakup

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” star Leah Messer shared how she plans to spend the holidays after her split from Jaylan Mobley in a December interview with People.

The 30-year-old told the outlet she is focusing on family this year.

“I’m going to just have a gathering, a dinner with my family and my daughters at my house on Christmas day,” she said. “I think this will be a year to set traditions that maybe we haven’t set in the past.”

“My family loves cooking,” she added. “So my mom pulls out all of these different recipes and I’m excited to see what she pulls out this year.”

Why Did Leah & Jaylan Split?

Messer surprised fans on October 11 when she announced she and Mobley had split in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” she captioned the post, Heavy previously reported. “We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship. So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories as we move forward as friends.”

After the split, rumors surfaced online suggesting that Mobley had cheated on Messer during the relationship.

According to The Sun, Messer had reason to suspect Mobley was cheating.

“Leah saw material suggesting he was unfaithful,” an inside source told the outlet.

The Sun reached out to Mobley for further comment but did not provide a comment from the “Teen Mom” star except to say, “Jaylan has no additional comment beyond the joint statement provided last week.”

Leah spoke about the split in a December interview with People, telling the outlet the split was “difficult.”

“The beginning of my breakup, it was difficult. But there’s a healing process, there’s a grieving process after any breakup,” she said. “But I’m excited to spend the holidays with my daughters and continue to do what we do as a family.”

Leah Shares Photo of Her Twin Daughters

On December 22, Messer shared a photo of her twin daughters Aleeah Grace “Gracie” and Aliannah “Ali” celebrating their thirteenth birthday on Instagram and fans could not get over how beautiful the twins looked in the picture.

“They are beautiful,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You’re all so grown up now I just wanna cry😍 but you’re all beautiful young ladies,” another user wrote.

“Beautiful woman and beautiful daughters,” a third user added.

Some fans pointed out the resemblance between Messer and her daughter Ali, calling them “twins” in the comment section.

“Ali is really your twin 😍and Gracie is a mix of you and Corey sooo cute,” one fan commented.

“Ali is your twin. Aleeah is Corey,” another fan wrote.

Part two of the “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” reunion airs Tuesday, December 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

Stay tuned for more “Teen Mom” updates.

