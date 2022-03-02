‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer Shares Adorable Photo of Her Daughters

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer recently shared a sweet photo of her three daughters, Aliannah, 12, Aleeah “Gracie,” 12, and Adalynn, 9, on Instagram.

In the photo, the three girls are dressed to the nines for the Annual FairyBossMother’s Mentoring Ball.

“We had so much fun this past weekend at the 4th Annual FairyBossMother’s Mentoring Ball,” Leah wrote in the caption of the post. “We loved getting to talk with all of the girls about their dreams and aspirations. Thank you @leeshialee for making this night one to remember for sooo many girls. Everyone looked so beautiful 😍👑 We love you & can’t wait for the next one. It was an absolute blast! 💃🏻❤️”

Fans React to Leah’s Family Photo

“Teen Mom” fans could not believe how much the girls had grown.

“Oh my gosh! They’ve grown so fast!,” one fan commented. “Gosh it’s crazy to look back at how long I’ve been watching the show. Gracie looks just like you!! Omg! Looks like a great time ❤️. ”

Another fan wrote, “they’ve grown so much 🥺 I remember when teen mom first came out and they were just little babies🥺 you’ve done such a good job and you’ve came so far! So proud of you all!❤️❤️.”

Some fans pointed out the “crazy” resemblance between Leah and the girls.

“I can’t get over how much Gracie looks like you. When I first looked at the photo, I remembered what you looked like as a teenager immediately!! So pretty!!” one fan wrote.

Another fan chimed in, writing, “Gracie is you. You are Gracie,”

“Teen Mom 2” star Devoin Austin also commented on the resemblance between Leah and her daughters, writing, “Wow, your youngest is your

T W I N. Like it’s [crazy] 🤎 god bless.”

Leah Messer on Her New Beau

Leah’s boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, recently made his MTV debut on the January 25 episode of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

The happy couple went public with their relationship via a September 2021 Instagram post. Since then, the “Teen Mom” star has shared numerous photos of her beau on social media, giving fans an inside look at their relationship.

She even dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post to Jaylan on Valentine’s day.

“Happy Valentines to my best friend, my ride or die, businessman, the best son, brother, uncle, and friend to so many. Thank you for love and companionship that sometimes I can’t even put into words,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Leah opened up about her new romance in an exclusive interview with E! News in January 2022.

“He’s like absolutely perfect. I’m not going to lie,” she told the outlet. “He’s just every quality that I wanted in someone. The way that he is with my kids, I don’t know if there’s ever going to be another because he’s just great.”

On the January 25 episode of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” Leah talked about her trust issues and how it impacts her relationship with Jaylan.

“I’m trying to accept your kindness,” Leah said to Jaylan in the episode. “I need to let the walls come down, and I’m scared to let the walls come down.”

Jaylan reassured her that he isn’t going anywhere, stating, “I’m not planning to do this temporarily. I haven’t been in a relationship in a minute, so I’m not just doing this s*** for fun. I plan on being here for a long time.”

Season 11 of “Teen Mom” 2 premieres Tuesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV. You can also stream the new season on YouTube TV with a subscription plan.

