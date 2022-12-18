Leah Messer Shares Photos From Her Twin Daughters’ Princess-Themed Birthday Party

Leah Messer’s twin daughters Aleeah and Aliannah “Ali” celebrated their thirteenth birthday with a princess-themed party on Saturday, December 17.

Leah shared photos of the party on her Instagram story. One video showed Aleeah and Ali walking into the party on a blue carpet with velvet ropes. Aleeah walked in first. She wore a blue gown with a white shawl wrapped around her shoulders and a tiara. Fake snow fell around her as she walked into the event. Ali and Leah walked the carpet after her. Ali wore a purple princess gown with a tiara, while Leah went with a skin-tight violet dress.

Leah shared another photo of the girls inside the event. Ali posed next to her sister, Aleeah, who was enjoying a piece of birthday cake.

You can view Leah’s story HERE.

‘Teen Mom’ Fans React to the Princess-Themed Party

A fan reshared a few of Leah’s story posts on Reddit on Sunday, December 18. Fans loved the princess theme and replied to the post commenting on how beautiful the twins looked.

“Such pretty girls and pretty dresses! I hope they had a blast at their party,” one Reddit user replied.

“So cute and special!! I cannot believe how much her daughter looks like her,” another fan wrote.

“Love the princess theme,” a third user added.

“They are so beautiful and sweet. Happy birthday 🎂,” a fourth user wrote.

Leah Wishes Ali & Aleeah a Happy Birthday on Instagram

In addition to the party, Leah also shouted out her daughters in a Friday, December 16 Instagram post. The mother-of-three shared photos of her with her twin daughters to celebrate their thirteenth birthday.

“Happy 13th Birthday to the two sweetest souls that first called me Mamam” she wrote in the caption. “Now it’s Mama, Ma, Bruh, Bro, duuuude and I wasn’t prepared. 😂 I hope you guys have the best day today. I love you so much! 💖.”

“Teen Mom” fans could not believe the girls were now teenagers. Fans were first introduced to Aleeah and Ali on “16 and Pregnant” and later watched them grow up on “Teen Mom.”

“Omg the babies are teens! 💗💗,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Crazy how fast they grew up. Great job Leah,” another user commented.

“Stop it Leah! They are not 13! Oh my Gosh time flew by fast. Wow,” a third user added.

Will Leah Have More Kids?

In the past, Leah was pretty tight-lipped about whether she plans to have more children but in a September 2022 interview with E! News, the MTV star revealed she is open to the idea.

“I think at the beginning of our relationship, I was gonna put the brakes on anything marriage related and having more kids…I’m open now more than I ever have been to getting married, having kids and all of that,” Leah said in a joint interview with her fiance at the time, Jaylan Mobley.

Leah and Jaylan have since split, so her thoughts on having more children may have changed.

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

