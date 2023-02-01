Fans React to Leah Messer’s Daughter’s Drawings: ‘They Are So Talented’

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” star Leah Messer, 30, showed off her twin daughters’ artistic talent in a January 29 Instagram reel. The mother-of-three shared a video of Aliannah and Aleeah’s latest drawings alongside the caption, “Ali and Aleeah Simms 🖼️✨.”

The first drawing in the video featured a starry night sky; the second photo was a portrait of Spiderman.

Messer’s followers fled to the comment section to share their thoughts on the twins’ drawings.

“They are so talented!!❤️,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Wow this is amazing well done girls😍💖,” a second user commented.

“So talented!!! 👏❤️,” a third user added.

“Wow these are great😍😍,” a fourth user wrote.

Leah Opens Up About Jaylan Mobley Breakup

Messer surprised fans in October 2020 when she announced she had split from fiance Jaylan Mobley in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” Messer wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, Heavy previously reported.

The MTV star opened up about the “difficult” split in a December 2022 interview with People, revealing she went through a “healing process” after the breakup.

“The beginning of my breakup, it was difficult. But there’s a healing process, there’s a grieving process after any breakup,” she told the outlet. “You form an attachment with someone and a connection, and you get to grieve that if that relationship doesn’t align.”

Messer also spoke about the importance of self-care in her interview with People, telling the outlet her self-care routines keep her grounded.

“I think self-care for everyone looks completely different,” she said. “So if it’s a spa day, if it’s meditating, if it’s hiking, really the way that I ground myself is through Earth. Whether that’s taking walks or hiking, or I really love spa days too.”

She added, “I think it’s so important that we take time out for ourselves, and have a good support system and your friends.”

Leah Shares Update on Ali’s Health

According to The Sun, Leah’s daughter Ali was diagnosed with titin myopathy, a rare form of muscular dystrophy in 2014. According to Maya Clinic, muscular dystrophy is defined as “a group of diseases that cause progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass.”

Leah has always been open with fans about Ali’s condition. She frequently posts updates about her daughter’s diagnosis on Instagram.

Her most recent update came on November 16 when she shared two photos of Ali alongside an update on her daughter’s health.

The first photo was a selfie of Leah and her daughter in the car followed by a second photo of Ali with her doctor.

“Another great check-up appointment for my sweet Ali girl,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m so proud of her & always grateful for everyone that has been on this journey with us. 💪🏼❤️.”

Season two of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

