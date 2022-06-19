PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Confirms She’s Pregnant With Twins

The twin gene runs strong in the Messer family: Victoria Messer confirmed she was pregnant with twins on Father’s Day. She and her husband, Royer Rodriguez, are expecting a boy and a girl, the same day her sister’s twins — 12-year-old girls Ali and Aleeah — were born.

“Happy Fathers day to the love of my life,” Victoria Messer wrote. “I knew without any doubt you were going to be the best father and step dad. I’m so glad I chose you. & I couldn’t be any happier to do life and raise our children with you!”

“On that note: Our beautiful family will be growing by not just ☝🏼 but ✌🏼 because WERE HAVING TWINS December 16th Ilysm,” Victoria Messer said.

Victoria Messer and Rodriguez already have one child together, 2-year-old Cai.

She also has two more daughters — Cami and Cerenity — whom she welcomed with her exes, Domenick Crapello and Brian Jones, respectively.

Victoria Messer shared a few photos from their gender reveal. They were tossed baseballs filled with pink and blue powder. Blue dust exploded into the air when Rodriguez hit the ball, and pink powder covered Victoria Messer when she hit hers.

Leah Messer Congratulated Her Sister

Leah Messer has been subjected to pregnancy rumors for months, and the MTV star took a jab at social media users who predicted she was the one expecting a baby.