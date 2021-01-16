Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer Hopes Daughter Survives Diagnosis

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is crossing fingers that her daughter survives. Leah’s daughter, Ali, was diagnosed with Titin Myotonic muscular dystrophy in 2014. The disease can cause loss of muscle mass and gradual weakness.

According to the Teen Mom 2 star, new research showed that people with Ali’s form of muscular dystrophy can live until they’re in their 70s as long as they’re otherwise healthy.

“There are now over 100 cases of Titin Myopathy Muscular Dystrophy worldwide. & research is showing a life expectancy of around 70 years, as long as there are no signs of heart or lung failure,” she tweeted on January 11. “This news brought hope to our family.” She added, “Hope for a cure” in a subsequent message.

The average life expectancy for someone with muscular dystrophy, which refers to a “group of genetic muscle-wasting disorders,” varies. Since there are many different types of disease the life expectancies widely differ. According to Muscular Dystrophy News Today, people with Duchenne muscular dystrophy lived into their 30s, 40s and 50s as cardiac and respiratory care improved. Other forms, like Becker muscular dystrophy, can expect to live a normal lifespan.

“While some cases may be mild and progress slowly, others can cause severe muscle weakness and disability,” Muscular Dystrophy News Today says. “Some people with muscular dystrophy may have reduced life expectancy while others have a normal lifespan.”

Leah Blasted Troll Who Criticized Ali

Leah, who has always been supportive of her daughter, clapped back at a troll in December 2020 after they claimed that Ali had become “obese.”

“Wow. Obese? What a sh*tty comment,” she wrote back in a now-deleted comment. “Unfortunately, we get comments like this frequently. So let me bring you some insight.”

“Ali’s body does not ‘build muscle’ or ‘break down fat’ the way ours do. We all eat a very healthy diet!” she continued. “Do some research on her disease. Maybe even share a meal plan idea with us next time. We would love that!”

Leah Is Afraid of the ‘Unknown’ Concerning Ali’s Disease

One of the most difficult things for Leah is having to deal with the “unknown” regarding her 11-year-old daughter and her disease.

“I believe the most challenging obstacles that we face with Ali’s disease would be the unknown and not knowing what to expect from week to week,” Leah told Heavy in an interview. “Ali is getting older and def needing her wheelchair more often than she ever has before. On the flip side, Ali is highly intelligent and cognizant of her diagnosis and striking that ‘perfect’ balance between her physical and mental wellness can be difficult sometimes.”

“Being a special needs mama and having a child with unique differences definitely comes with challenges,” the MTV alum continued. “We do everything in our power to make sure she is happy and healthy. I’m confident that we will continue to do just that with any future obstacles that we may face.”

Leah, 28, is the mother of three girls: 11-year-old twins Ali Hope and Aleeah Grace from her relationship with ex-husband Corey Simms, and 7-year-old daughter Addie Faith from her relationship with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

Teen Mom 2 finished airing in January, with Teen Mom OG slated to return to MTV on January 26.

