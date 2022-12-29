Leah Messer Talks Co-Parenting With Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert: ‘We Put Our Kids First’

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” star Leah Messer, 30, spoke candidly about the ups and downs of co-parenting in a December 28 interview with People.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leah Says She Is in a ‘Great’ Place With Her Exes

In the interview, Messer revealed she is in a “great” place with her ex Corey Simms, with whom she shares twin daughters Aliannah and Aleeah, and her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, with whom she shares nine-year-old daughter Adalynn.

“Most of the time, we follow our schedules,” she told the outlet. “If something would happen, we just communicate with each other about activities or kids’ need anything.”

“At the end of the day, we put our kids first, and that’s what I love,” she added.

Messer and her exes may be on solid ground now but it wasn’t always that way.

“It was a road to get to a place where we could communicate healthy from a good place,” she admitted in her interview with People.

According to Us Weekly, Messer and Corey fought over custody of their twin daughters in 2015 after Messer “sought treatment for anxiety and depression.

In December 2020, Messer called out Simms on Instagram for not creating a safe environment for her while she was battling addiction.

A “Teen Mom” fan account shared a screenshot that showed Messer’s response to a fan who suggested the reality TV star ought Simms an apology.

“I’d really love to see her apologize with no excuses to Corey for demonizing him to the public when he was trying to protect his daughters from her addiction,” the Instagram user wrote.

Messer replied to the fan with a candid message about her struggle with addiction.

“Apologies are great in healing and I feel the apology should be mutual,” Messer replied to the fan. “Try being the person going through it and losing everything if you owned your struggle with addiction… had the safe place been created for me to openly discuss with Corey and get the help I needed,”

Leah on Her Daughters Becoming Teenagers

Messer’s twin daughters Aleeah and Aliannah celebrated their thirteenth birthday with a princess-themed party inspired by the Disney movie Frozen on Saturday, December 17.

The 30-year-old shares photos and videos of the special day on Instagram. Aliannah and Aleeah wore princess gowns and tiaras, while Messer wore a skin-tight blue dress.

In her December interview with People, Messer spoke about her daughters turning thirteen.

“I just celebrated the big 13th birthday and I was so emotional. I was so emotional,” she told the outlet. “I think being able to see them become everything that they’re meant to has been fulfilling because if a lot of people have read my memoir, they’re just so blessed and I’m instilling everything in them that I didn’t have.”

“To see my kids thriving and how they are in the community, it just makes me emotional,” she added.

Season two of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs Tuesday, January 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

