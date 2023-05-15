Leah Messer Models Her Summer Bikinis on Instagram

Leah Messer is getting ready for summer! The mother-of-three took to Instagram on Monday, May 15 to share a video of her modeling a few of her swimsuits. In the video, Leah showed off three bikinis while the song “Make Me” by Borai and Denham Audio played in the background. She started the video with an all-black bikini and ended the video with a green bikini.

“It’s almost that time, summer time ⛅️ & Moms wear bikinis too! 😉 What’s your favorite brands for bathing suits?! Let me know in the comments 👇🏼,” Leah wrote in the caption of the post. She included the hashtag “Moms wear bikinis best.”

Fans React to Leah’s Bikini Try-on Video

Fans loved seeing Leah feeling herself in the Monday video and took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

“The best you have ever looked! You look 🔥,” one Instagram commented.

“How have you had three kids?!?😍 ,” a second user asked. “Killing it giiirl!”

“The body is bodying 😍 🔥,” a third user added.

“Okay but body goals,” a fourth user wrote.

“Ok so basically I need to have my a** in the gym again. Thanks😩😭,” a fifth user joked.

Where Did Leah Get Her Swimsuits From?

Several fans commented on the post asking Leah where she purchased the featured swimsuits. Leah has yet to reply to fans directly but she did tag the women’s clothing store ZAFUL in the post. The company’s Instagram page currently has 5.8 million followers and over 9,000 posts displaying available items for purchase.

According to ZAFUL’s website, the store sells everything from dresses to t-shirts and has an extensive swimwear collection. ZAFUL also has a growing men’s department. The men’s section offers t-shirts, hoodies, sneakers, and more.

Most of the swimsuits available on the site fall within the 20 dollar range with some dipping closer to the 10 to 15 dollar range.

Leah Opens up About Self-Love

Leah Messer opened up about practicing self-love after her split from her ex-fiance Jaylan Mobley in a video posted to her Instagram on Monday, April 3.

Leah took to Instagram after a night out on the town. The MTV star told fans she took herself out on a date, stressing the importance of caring for yourself.

“Okay, I just think this is so relatable for many women. That’s why I want to talk about it,” she began. “Tonight, I decided to court myself on a date: a solo date just me, myself, and I. Let me just say I had the best f***ing night of my life.”

Leah then opened up about her split from Jaylan, telling fans she thought she would never fully recover from the breakup.

“Everyone knows that I had a breakup in…October of last year,” she said. “When I went into that relationship, I was in the best place of my life. I thought that I would never get back to that place after the breakup. Tonight showed me [that] I’m back…And I’m back better than ever.”

“I don’t need anybody else’s company,” she added.

Leah ended the video with an inspiring message for single women.

“After the breakup, it was so devastating that I thought I would never get back to that place. Tonight was like, ‘You’re back,’” she told fans.

She continued, “Ladies, single women, whatever, like court yourself. Even if I’m in a relationship, one thing I’m not [going to] forget is to court myself, to take care of myself. I think that oftentimes, we get into relationships and we forget that. I did. I’m guilty of it. I wish maybe I wouldn’t have.”