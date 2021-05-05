Leah Messer Confirms Doctors Found a Tumor

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer confirmed that her doctors discovered a tumor in her chest during the season 11 premiere. Leah was driving with her children when she started to scratch herself and felt something unusual. She called ex-husband Jeremy Calvert to tell him about the discovery and asked him for help with their daughter, Addie. Leah also shares twins Aleah and Gracie with ex-husband Corey Simms.

Leah’s segment kicked off with the West Virginia mother sitting at the table. “I was scratching my chest and noticed that I have a lump in my breast and after I discovered this lump I called my gynecologist and he recommended that I have an ultrasound done,” she told Jeremy.

Jeremy, who has been on good terms since their split, advised her to seek further medical care. “I don’t think you need to f*** around with that and actually go and do it,” he told her.

Leah agreed and said she was reaching out because she needed help from Jeremy’s mother to watch Addie. “We’ll make it work,” Jeremy told his ex-wife. “I don’t think my mom would care to watch Addie.”

The Teen Mom 2 star didn’t want to say the word “cancer,” explaining she didn’t want to speak anything negative into existence.

Leah Was Afraid About The Lump Being Dangerous

The mother-of-three was scared about what the lump might turn out to be.

“I don’t know what it is right now. I don’t know if it’s something that I should be really concerned about,” Leah told Jeremy. “It’s just weird.”

The pipeline reassured the Teen Mom 2 star that his mother would understand and be happy to help Leah out. “She had breast cancer and she had thyroid cancer. No matter what the hell it is I don’t want you dicking around, wasting time,” Jeremy said. “Figure out what the f*** it is and get it took care of.”

The girls knew there was something wrong with their mother because she found the lump while they were all in the car together, but Leah didn’t make a big deal of it. She was afraid of alarming her young girls. “I don’t want to scare them,” she told Jeremy.

Leah realized this was a situation where she was going to have to put herself first. “Usually, I’m so focused on taking care of the girls that oftentimes it’s not intentional but I forget to take care of myself,” she explained. “I’m definitely anxious not knowing what the lump is. I have three kids to take care of. I couldn’t imagine something really bad happening and then them dealing with that.”

Leah Regrets Introducing Her Daughters to Her Last Boyfriend

Potential cancer scare aside, Leah thinks she made a mistake by introducing her three daughters to her last boyfriend. If possible, Leah wants to keep her dating life separate from her family life.

“Exposing them to my kids’ life is something that I really don’t know that I’m even open to at all,” she told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. “That’s kind of where I’m at. … I don’t like to think about it too much.”

“The last guy I dated, we dated for at least four months before I even allowed him to come around my kids,” she continued. “That was the biggest mistake, honestly. In my opinion, I just don’t want to confuse them with that.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

