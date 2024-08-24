Leah Messer Shares Twin Daughters’ First Day of High School Picture

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer shared that her 14-year-old twins, Aliannah “Ali” and Aleeah, are officially high school students.

On August 17, Messer took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her twin daughters posing before their first day of high school. Ali and Aleeah put their arms around each other and smiled brightly for the camera.

“First day of highschool 📝💕,” wrote Messer in the post’s caption.

Several fans took to the comments section to share how they felt about Ali and Aleeah being old enough to attend high school. As fans are aware, Messer was pregnant with her twin daughters, fathered by her ex-husband, Corey Simms, during the second season of “16 & Pregnant,” which premiered in 2010.

“Crying at my internet nieces 😢😢😢😢 they are getting so big,” wrote one commenter.

“Oh, we are REALLY this old 😢,” added another.

“Wow! If you grew up on teen mom as a kid, I know yall feel just as old as I do seeing them now🥹they are gorgeous💜,” shared a different person.

“Yeah I’m old I can’t believe they are in high school I watched them grow up ❤️,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Leah Messer & Aleeah Discussed Ali’s Muscular Dystrophy Diagnosis

Messer, Ali, Aleeah, and their youngest sister, Adalynn, have appeared in the second season of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” which premiered in 2024. In season 2, episode 11, Messer and Aleeah had a candid conversation about Ali’s muscular dystrophy diagnosis. Messer inquired whether Aleeah believed “Ali fully accepts she has muscular dystrophy.”

“No, I don’t think she realizes that it’s there. And that she thinks that she can do everything that we do. But when it comes down to it, she realizes that she can’t. So I think that tears her down,” said Aleeah to her mother.

Aleeah also said she believes her sister has declined using a wheelchair because she does not want to feel “different.” Messer replied that they should be helping Ali feel comfortable about being differently abled. In addition, Messer said she wanted Aleeah to not feel like she needs to help Ali, instead of focusing on her own life.

Leah Messer Discussed Filming the Second Season of ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ With Her Daughters

Messer spoke about filming “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” season 2 with her daughters in a May 2024 interview with People magazine.

“I think this season, you also see all the talks I’ve had with my daughters over the years coming together, in a sense, and we see what they believe in and how they use their voices,” said Messer to People. “You’ll see why I had all those hard, maybe sometimes cringe conversations with them. I think it’s opened the door for them to have any conversation with me now in their teenage years, which I think is vital.”

Leah Messer Has Encouraged Her Daughter to Write a Book

While speaking to E! News in September 2023, Messer discussed Ali’s muscular dystrophy. She stated that because “it is a degenerative progressive disease,” she does not know what her daughter’s “future really looks like”

“But I know that we’re going to enjoy every single moment now. And continue to make memories and make the best of it. I think that she will continue to defy the odds,” said Messer during the E! News interview.

The mother of three also noted that she has encouraged her daughter to release a memoir, which would touch on having muscular dystrophy. Messer explained that penning her memoir “Hope, Grace & Faith” “allowed [her] to identify and really take power over so much of [her] life and not be ashamed of so many things.”

“I think that Ali is going to experience the same thing. And I think she’s going to bring a sense of understanding to so many other kids that maybe don’t understand muscular dystrophy. Or that we’re not all made the same and that’s okay,” said the mother of three to E! News.