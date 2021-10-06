PHOTO: Leah Messer Looks Unrecognizable in New Picture

“Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer didn’t look like herself, according to some fans, when she posted a new photo to Instagram on October 6.

Messer, 29, draped her arm over her head for the sultry photo, displaying her arm tattoo that says, “Faith.”

“Eagerly waiting for this #Adele album to drop like..👆🏼🎶 Is it just me? 🙉👀 #EasyOnMe,” she captioned the picture.

“Day Dreamin 🤩😍❤️,” her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, wrote in the comment section. “Hot lil mama 🔥🔥🔥,” “Teen Mom 2” co-star Briana DeJesus added. Her sister, Brittany DeJesus also responded to the new post with a fire emoji.

While Messer was praised by her co-stars and boyfriend, fans weren’t as kind. Some people accused Messer of altering her photo with FaceTune to make her eyes look larger.

“She’s so pretty. I don’t know why she felt the need to facetune herself into somebody who is unrecognizable,” one person wrote on Reddit.

“Imagine being so wrapped up in the faux reality of social media that you think this is a normal-looking picture of yourself,” another noted.

Other people commented about Messer’s general presence on Instagram. “I’m exhausted by her overproduced social media personality,” they said.

After Messer caught some backlash from fans, she shared a cryptic message about not having to explain herself.

“You don’t have to prove anything to anyone, ever,” she shared on Instagram stories. “Make your movies, keep your focus, continue to build.”

Messer Is Happy With Mobley

Though fans might be displeased with Messer’s appearance in her latest Instagram post, the “Teen Mom 2” star said she was thrilled with her new boyfriend.

She told Entertainment Tonight that he had all the attributes she looks for in a significant other. “When Jaylan started checking all the boxes and characteristics that I had been looking for in a partner, I won’t even lie, I was taken aback,” she said. “He’s so compassionate, caring, patient, kind, thoughtful, has a great sense of humor, is adventurous, and LOVES kids. I swore he wasn’t real!”

Mobley and Messer made their relationship official during a trip to Costa Rica in August. “Jaylan asked me to be his girlfriend over a sunset dinner! It was perfect!” she told ET.

Mobley Met Messer’s Daughters

Messer isn’t the only one who is leased with Mobley. Her three daughters — 11-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah and 8-year-old Addie — approve of their mother’s new relationship.

At the end of the day, Jaylan is such a great person and I know he’ll be such a positive influence in my daughters’ lives. They love him, and that’s what I needed to know before introducing them all,” the “Teen Mom 2” star told ET tonight.

Messer was hesitant to answer questions about moving in with Mobley or getting engaged. “I think the chemistry is there, I think the love is real, and I’ve honestly never been so excited to see where something like this will go,” she told the entertainment outlet. “I just want to stay present, patient, and see where this will go. Time flies when you’re having the best time of your life. We’re just focused on making more memories.”

