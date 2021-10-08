Leah Messer Posts Video Response to Latest Speculation

Leah Messer is clapping back at fans who believe she looks “unrecognizable” in recent pics.

She captioned her latest post, which shows her holding up a peace sign: “MOOD! Unrecognizable,” with the tongue-out emoji and a peace sign emoji.

While Messer didn’t state exactly why she posted the photo, fans think it’s a response to rumors that she has been editing her social media photos.

When Messer posted this photo on Instagram, many fans replied that they thought it was FaceTuned.

One user wrote, “Breaking news leah messer has discovered the enlarge and brighten eyes tool on facetune.”

Another seconded that sentiment on Reddit, writing, “The facetune is too much.”

“She’s so pretty. I don’t know why she felt the need to facetune herself into somebody who is unrecognizable,” another person wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

Messer Opens Up About Her New Boyfriend

In September, Messer opened up about her new boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley. According to Entertainment Tonight, Mobley is 25, and hails from North Carolina, where he works as a US Army cyber officer. He used to work at NASA.

In her interview with the outlet, Messer shared: “We met through a project Jaylan did with ESPN and the Army that was filmed and captured by one of my PA’s in September 2020. In growing my network, I followed Jaylan, and in February of this year, we connected through DMs and he asked me on a date. On our first date, he picked me up took me to a lovely dinner at Bricks & Barrels in Charleston, West Virginia, and then we went to the Wiz Khalifa concert at the WV Power Park. It was amazing.”

Asked if they’ve exchanged the L-word, Messer said, “I think the love is real, and I’ve honestly never been so excited to see where something like this will go.”

She explained that that Mobley “started checking all the boxes and characteristics that I had been looking for in a partner” early on. Messer described him as “compassionate, caring, patient, kind, and thoughtful,” among other things.

Messer Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

In late September, according to The Sun, Messer shut down rumors she was pregnant.

In an Instagram story that is no longer active, Messer wrote: “PSA: I’m not pregnant just bloated!”

Messer shut down these rumors just days after she made her relationship with Mobley public on Instagram.

Messer is mother to 11-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah with her ex, Corey Simmons. She also has a daughter, Adalynn, 8, with Jeremy Calvert.

According to Teen Mom fandom, the reality star rose to fame on “Teen Mom 2.” As highlighted by the outlet, Messer ended things with Simmons in 2010. The two got back together and even got married, but they divorced in June 2011.

In August 2011, she began dating Calvert.

These days, however, Messer appears to be happy with her new man.

She told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m happy I met Jaylan, and you better believe I want to show off the love and chemistry that we share together. It’s beautiful!