Leah Messer Shares Video From Wedding

Recently single “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Leah Messer shared footage from a friend’s wedding in a February 18 Instagram post.

“We love to celebrate L❤️‍🔥VE. Congratulations Michelle & Lance 💒 -xx”, Messer captioned the post, which included clips of the happy couple leaving the ceremony, along with videos of Messer, her 13-year-old twin daughters Aliannah and Aleeah, and some of their family friends including Christina and Shelayne Le-Carter as well as Nicole Stegall and her son Isaiah all dancing through the proceedings from their table by the bathrooms. The video montage is set to Beyoncé’s “Love On Top”.

The wedding included multiple Mardi Gras references as well, with the holiday fast approaching on February 21, 2023. The aisle was filled with gold and purple flower petals, and the wedding party was dressed in green, purple, and gold. Leah, Nicole, and their children also wore Mardi Gras masks in a clip at the end of the post.

Fans Think Leah Messer’s Twins Have Grown Up Very Fast

Leah shared more from the wedding to her Instagram story, including a photo of three tickets with smiley faces on them and another clip of her twin daughters smiling at the camera outside in their pink and maroon dresses with contrasting white and black shawls draped over their shoulders. She also shared a similar video montage to the Instagram one on her TikTok page.

Fans loved seeing Leah enjoying herself at the wedding, and many were shocked by Aliannah and Aleeah’s growth as they entered their teenage years. Multiple fans and followers reached out in her comment section to share their feelings with the star.

“You’re so gorgeous 😍 😍. I’m so glad you’re happy… you deserve it after all you’ve been through! 🖤 🖤” one fan commented.

“I can’t get over the fact even 13 years later that You made a twin and Corey [Simms, the girls’ father] made a twin. Lol Copy and Paste!” another fan wrote.

“Omg not the girls looking like they just stepped out of old Hollywood!! ♥️ ♥️ 🥰” a third fan added.

“It’s crazy how big the twins are getting! I just finished teen mom 2 for the second time. Time flies by for sure! ❤️” another fan commented.

Leah Messer Has Been Married Twice

Leah has been enjoying the single life lately, celebrating herself this past Valentine’s Day, however, the television personality is no stranger to saying “I Do”, having been married twice previously.

Leah’s first marriage was to her twins’ father Corey Simms. The two dated for a month before learning Leah was pregnant, with her pregnancy being followed in “16 and Pregnant”. Leah briefly cheated with her ex-boyfriend, Robb Kidd, however she and Corey were able to work through it and were married on October 17, 2010, months after her “16 and Pregnant” episode first aired, however they were divorced in 2011.

Leah’s second marriage came the next year on April 4, 2012, when she exchanged vows with Jeremy Calvert after the two began dating in 2011. Leah had her third daughter, Adalynn, with Jeremy in 2013, however after three years of marriage Jeremy filed for divorce in April 2015, and the split was finalized by August.

