Leah Messer Addresses Claim Her ‘West Virginia Accent Disappeared’

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer clapped back after a fan on Instagram accused her of changing her West Virginia accent. The mother-of-three was born and raised in the Mountain State, and hinted that her “vocabulary and accent” had evolved.

The fan’s comment was written under a February 6 post shared by Messer, who said she was feeling “unapologetic” after breaking up with her fiance, Jaylan Mobley, in October, two months after their engagement. The couple had been together for nearly a year when Mobley proposed.

“I’ve always liked Leah’s storyline on Teen Mom. But has anyone else noticed that her down home West Virginia accent disappeared and now sounds like she from the hood somewhere?” the fan wrote, according to a screenshot shared via Reddit. “Be yourself “unapologetically.”

Messer, 30, said the way one speaks can evolve after traveling and becoming more socially conscious.

“Woahhhh… no stereotyping anyone on my page. The more you travel the more socially cohesive you are your imagination expands as well as vocabulary and ‘accent,’” she said, per a screenshot on Reddit. “Social diversity is beautiful.”

Messer reminded the social media user that people should be more tolerant. “I’ve worked and had friends and grew up around many that are culturally diverse,” she said, per the screenshot. “We should be more open-minded to unity and less judgemental.”

Messer got her start on MTV during season 2 of “16 and Pregnant.” She welcomed her 13-year-old twins, Ali and Aleeah, with her ex-husband, Corey Simms. She shares her third daughter, 9-year-old Addie, with her second ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert.

Though Messer agreed to appear in the revamped version of “Teen Mom” when “Teen Mom 2” was canceled in 2021, she opted out of season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” which is currently airing on MTV.

Messer’s Confidence Has Returned

Messer is feeling better since her unexpected split from Mobley.

“Her confidence is back and better than ever. She’s happy. The kids are happy,” her friend and general manager, Nicole Stegall, told In Touch. “Her bounce back game is like no other.”

Messer posed for a photo shoot with her photographer, “A Shot of Lee,” wearing a bikini, sheer skirt and heels.

The “Teen Mom” star said it’s “always a great time shooting” with shutterbug Aleeshia Watson.

While Messer is happy, Mobley wrote that he was focusing on gratitude. “Once you realize you’re blessed just to wake up, you take advantage of your life in every possible, positive, powerful way and go harder!” he tweeted on January 29.

Messer Hasn’t Revealed the Reason for Her Breakup

During the reunion for “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” Dr. Drew tried to find out the reason that Mobley and Messer split.

“Let’s go through the list. Somebody cheated?” Pinsky asked.

“That’s for Jaylan to speak on, in his time,” Messer answered.

Pinsky continued to probe, asking: “The other thing is, something is revealed about the person. They’re not who they say they are?”

But Messer didn’t budge, saying: “Um, again, I think that’s something that Jaylan deserves to speak on.”

Messer told her fans on Twitter not to worry about the reason she and Mobley were no longer together. “While y’all are tripping on what the reason for the breakup is, we’re solid. Refocusing and transitioning into better days ahead of us,” she tweeted in October 2022.

The former couple issued a joint breakup statement to People, where they said they decided to walk “separate paths” and were “so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship.”

Season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.