Leah Messer Says She Would Support Jenelle Evans Returning to ‘Teen Mom’

A new “Teen Mom” spinoff titled “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” is set to premiere this September on MTV. The new show will combine the cast of “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom OG” to create one supersized spinoff. According to Variety, eight stars are expected to return for the spinoff. Catelynn Baltierra, Leah Messer, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Cheyenne Floyd, and Jade Cline will all be featured on the new show.

Kailyn Lowry and Mackenzie Mckee will not be returning. Lowry was reportedly asked to join the cast but declined the offer. Lowry’s departure has fans wondering if a former “Teen Mom” star might return to take her place.

In a recent interview with Page Six, “Teen Mom” star Leah Messer said she would support Jenelle Evans returning to the franchise.

Leah Messer on Jenelle Evans Returning to ‘Teen Mom’

Evans made headlines back in the spring of 2019 when she was fired from MTV following an incident with her husband. According to Us Weekly, Evans’s husband, David Eason, shot and killed Evans’s family dog, which prompted MTV to terminate their relationship with Evans.

In an August 2022 interview with Page Six, Messer said she is eager to know what Evans has been up to since her firing in 2019.

“I think that I’m eager to see where she’s at in her life and whatever ultimately the executives decide is what they decide. I wish her the very best,” she told the outlet.

Messer told Page Six that while she would be okay with Evans returning to “Teen Mom,” she currently does not have a relationship with the former MTV star.

“I haven’t talked to Jenelle in a very long time. She was one of the original cast [members] of the show. And I knew her very well in that time,” she told the outlet. “I don’t know [her] currently. Right now, I don’t have a relationship with her, honestly.”

Briana DeJesus on Jenelle Evans Attending Her Party

While it is unclear if Evans will return to “Teen Mom” as a full-time cast member, she is expected she make an appearance in “Teen Mom: Next Chapter.”

According to Page Six, Evans attended DeJesus’s infamous “I Won” party in May 2022.

MTV cameras were present at the party and clips from the gathering are expected to appear in an episode of “Teen Mom: Next Chapter.”

DeJesus spoke about inviting Evans to her “I Won” party in her August 2022 interview with Page Six.

“She put the effort in to make it and she came and it was good vibes,” she told the outlet.

“I won and I had to celebrate and Jenelle came,” she continued. “And I feel like it was great.”

Jenelle Evans Shares Family Photo on Instagram

On August 11, Evans took to Instagram to share a family photo.

“Coolest kids I know 😎✨ #BeachDay,” she captioned the photo.

“Teen Mom” fans fled to the comment section to comment on how “big” Evans’s kids were getting.

“Look at how tall Ensley is ! Wow.. they are all adorable,” one fan commented.

“They’re getting so big,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Wow [Ensley is almost as tall as [Kaiser],” a third user added.

“Such a beautiful family,” a fourth user added.

Stay tuned for more “Teen Mom” updates.

