Leah Messer’s Daughter Looks Like Her ‘Clone’

Like mother, like daughter.

On February 9, 2022, Jeff Simms, Corey Simms father who appeared on “Teen Mom 2” in 2011, posted an Instagram photo featuring two of Leah Messer’s children: twins Aleeah Grace and Aliannah Hope. Fans couldn’t help but notice the similarities between Aleeah and her mother.

One person posted in the comments section, “Its crazy how one looks identical to her mom.” Another added, “Aleeah is literally a clone of Leah lol.” A third echoed those sentiments, writing, “Pretty girls ! I see both in Leah now.”

Messer has three daughters: Aleeah and Aliannah, 12, with ex Corey Simms, and Addie, nine, with ex Jeremy Calvert.

Here’s what you need to know:

Is Leah Messer Pregnant?

In early February, Messer posted a photo in a red gown; she posed alongside her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley. According to The Sun, fans were quick to jump to the assumption that Leah’s “glowing” look meant she was pregnant.

According to The Sun, one person commented, “Bump bump bump,” while another added, “I’m calling it now… she’s pregnant.”

Messer has denied she is pregnant on multiple occasions. In early January 2022, according to The Sun, she posted on her Instagram story, calling out fans’ inappropriate comments. “Some of y’all’s comments are disrespectful af!! SMH.”

Many “Teen Mom” supported Messer’s statement, with one writing, “People have to stop speculating a woman is pregnant it’s so disrespectful.” Another added, “….she didn’t look pregnant at all. people want everybody stomach to be flat but theirs.”

Leah Messer’s & Jaylan Mobley

Messer’s relationship with Mobley appears to be going well. In January 2022, Mobley made his debut on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

Messer told ET, “He’s like absolutely perfect. I’m not going to lie… He’s just every quality that I wanted in someone. The way that he is with my kids, I don’t know if there’s ever going to be another because he’s just great.”

Messer later told her “Teen Mom” costar, “The chemistry is there. The connection is there,” she said. “We have a lot of fun together.”

According to E Online, Messer posted her first photo of Mobley on September 10, 2021. The outlet later confirmed that Mobley is a graduate of West Virginia University. He hails from North Carolina and works as a US Army cuber officer.

The two met when Mobley did a project with ESPN and one of the PA’s Messer works with contributed to the project. She explained, “In growing my network, I followed Jaylan, and in February of this year, we connected through DMs and he asked me on a date.”

The outlet added that Messer has already introduced Mobley to her three children.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in September 2021, Messer said, “… it’s the playing tag for me and running around the house and recent dinner/movie nights we’ve had. He also went to the girls’ most recent horseback riding lesson with us… At the end of the day, Jaylan is such a great person and I know he’ll be such a positive influence in my daughters’ lives. They love him, and that’s what I needed to know before introducing them all.”