‘Teen Mom’ Fans Divided Over Leah’s St.Patrick’s Day-Themed Look

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” star Leah Messer caught fans’ attention on Sunday, March 19 after she shared photos of her and her sister Victoria Rodriguez on Instagram.

In the photos, the sisters are dressed to the nines for the Shamrock Soiree fundraiser in Charleston, West Virginia. Leah wore an emerald green pantsuit for the event. The statement piece had olive green feathered trim at the wrists and ankles of the suit. Victoria went for a more classic look, sporting a green gown with a slit up the middle.

Leah captioned the post, “I had so much fun with @victoriahopemesser & @royer.cr at the Shamrock soirée fundraising event last night. It’s always a great time supporting friends for a great cause!🍀💋.”

Fans React to Leah’s Outfit

Leah’s Shamrock Soiree attire divided fans. Some fans loved the bold fashion statement, while others were less impressed.

“Love your outfit Leah,” one Instagram user wrote.

“It’s giving Grinch and I love it,” another user commented.

“I love your outfit !!!! So cute,” a third user added.

“It’s a no from me 😂,” a fourth user wrote.

“I liked Leah’s outfit until I noticed the Oscar the Grouch fur. 😂,” a fifth user commented.

Fans React to Leah’s Carnaval Look

Leah’s green ensemble is not the first time fans have voiced their thoughts on her style. In January 2023, Leah attended the Carnaval 2023: Atlantis fundraiser held at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia in Charleston, according to Monsters & Critics.

The MTV star shared photos from the event on Instagram alongside the caption, “About last night: We had a lot of fun celebrating a great cause. Everything was so blue and beautiful. Great event! 🌊🤍🧜‍♀️ #Carnaval2023 .”

Leah wore a sparkly blue dress for the event paired with seahorse earrings. The bottom half of the dress was sheer, showing Leah’s stellar legs.

Fans rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts on Leah’s event look.

“Love this colour on you 💙,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You looked so stunning!💗😍💗😍💙💙💙,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Leah is gorgeous,” a third user added.

“It’s giving mermaid queen 😍,” a fourth user wrote.

Leah’s stylist for the event, Stacee Michelle, also commented on the post, writing, “Was definitely going for mermaid vibes and I think we achieved it! 💕🧜‍♀️ Gorgeous!”

Stay tuned for more “Teen Mom” updates.

READ NEXT: VIDEO: ‘Teen Mom’ Grandmas Debra Danielsen & Barbara Evans Go on Vacation Together