‘Teen Mom’ Star Leah Messer’s Sister Victoria Gives Birth to Twins

“Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer’s sister Victoria Messer gave birth to her twins Tuesday, November 22, as the star confirmed in a new Instagram post.

“11/22/22, Cayde Ezra Rodriguez, 5lbs 15oz | 17.5 in long, Caydia Gianni Rodriguez, 5lbs 1oz | 18.5 in long, & so the adventures begin,🎈” Victoria wrote in the post. New aunt Leah shared her sister’s post to her own Instagram story, writing “We’re so in love and your cousins can’t wait to meet you both! 🥺”

Cayde and Caydia are Victoria’s fourth and fifth children. Victoria’s first two children, Camillia and Cerenity, are from previous marriages. She shares a son, Cai, with her husband Royer Rodriguez, who is also the father of her twins.

Fans Are In Love With Victoria Messer’s ‘Precious’ New Additions

Babies Cayde and Caydia are the second set of first-generation twins in the Messer family since sister Leah had her twin daughters Aliannah and Aleeah in 2009. According to Verywell Family, this is not completely uncommon, as women are two to four times more likely to have fraternal twins if they have a mother or sister who has had fraternal twins. Leah previously confirmed in a 2013 tweet that Alianna and Aleeah are fraternal.

Victoria also had twins Cayde and Caydia 10 days early, another common occurrence with twins, according to the Mayo Clinic. One day before announcing her twins’ birth, Victoria shared a post on Instagram, where she posed with her twin nieces and confirmed her December 2 due date.

Fans are thrilled for Victoria, Royer, and their new twins, and have taken to her Instagram comments to share their congratulations.

“Congratulations! Love you guys 🥹❤️”, Leah wrote on her sister’s post.

“Wow!! You had 2 pretty big healthy babies!! That’s so incredible! I love their names! Congratulations and continued good health and happiness! Happy Thanksgiving! They are beautiful!!!” one fan wrote.

“Cayde already looks like his older brother,” another fan wrote, noticing a similarity to brother Cai.

Fans were also very complimentary of the twins’ uniquely similar names, which follows Victoria’s pattern of starting her childrens’ names with the letter C. Some fans, however, were confused on how to pronounce Victoria’s newest daughter Caydia’s name, with one fan saying, “I’m gonna go with Kaydeeah, but could be wrong.”

The Messers Recently Held a Friendsgiving Celebration

Victoria and Leah Messer’s families recently met up for a Friendsgiving celebration, which Leah marked with an Instagram post. Most of the partygoers (except for the then-pregnant Victoria) wore matching red and black gingham pajamas. Also in attendance at the Friendsgiving party were friends Nicole Stegall, Sissy Wilson, Shelayne Le-Carter, Christina Le-Carter, JJ, and their families.

Shelayne Le-Carter posted about the event, saying the party was “nothing short of a success.” The night included a feast filled with items such as charcuterie platters, pasta salad, mac and cheese, and sweet potatoes, as well as plenty of pies for dessert. The friends ended the night singing karaoke in the living room, including “Nice & Slow” by Usher, complete with microphones, a karaoke machine, and full-out dance moves.

