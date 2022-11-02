‘Teen Mom’ Star Leah Shirley Cracks Fans up in Dad’s Latest Instagram

“Teen Mom” fans have watched Leah Shirley grow up since her parents first appeared on “16 and Pregnant” in 2009. She is the daughter of Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley, and she has navigated some very difficult circumstances during her young life. The now-teen lives with her dad and stepmom, Kristina Shirley, and a recent social media post captured a sweet side of Leah that had fans talking.

Gary Shirley’s Video Brought Snickers From Daughter Leah

On October 30, Gary shared a video on his Instagram page that included tidbits of both Leah and his daughter Emilee, the daughter he had with his wife Kristina. Gary was sharing the process of vacuum sealing some of his homemade beef vegetable soup, and Leah’s reactions were priceless. The teenager did not necessarily seem to want to be filmed, yet she did not go too far away either.

As the video started, Leah gave her dad a slight smile and some side-eye as he jokingly referred to her as his “beautiful baby.” The teen was wearing a comfortable sweatshirt and had her long hair pulled atop her head in a messy bun, and she could not hide her amusement at her dad’s efforts to film. She walked away at one point, but stayed within the kitchen area, and seconds later she covered her face as she held back giggles. In contrast, Emilee watched from a chair at the dining room table, and she appeared to be keeping a close eye on the process. Emilee seemed content to keep her distance, and she looked rather serious as she watched. Some of Gary’s followers noted that the soup looked fantastic and hoped he would share the recipe. However, it seemed his daughters stole the show in this case.

‘Teen Mom’ Fans Gushed Over Leah & the Family

More than 200 people commented on Gary’s video, and many of the notes focused on the two young girls.

Several commenters praised Gary and Kristina for being such great parents to both Leah and Emilee. One person pointed out Gary had “one of the best glow ups” of the franchise, adding, “Love this guy and his family.” Some of the “Teen Mom” star’s followers were in awe of his enormous vacuum sealer, and there were more than a dozen requests for the recipe. Gary never shared it, though, and one person called him a tease since he rarely, if ever, shares his recipes.

Another supporter commented, “Your support for your daughter is [fire emoji,” and that certainly seemed to be the consensus with this post. The “Teen Mom” teenager regularly stuns show fans with her maturity, humor, and sweet nature, and fans are regularly blown away by how grown up and beautiful she looks now.