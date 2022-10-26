‘Teen Mom’ Fans Gush Over Leah Shirley After Amber Portwood’s Court Case Loss

During Tuesday night’s episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” viewers watched the fallout from Amber Portwood’s long-running custody battle over her son James. In July, Portwood’s ex, Andrew Glennon, won sole primary and legal custody of the couple’s 4-year-old son. In addition, Glennon received permission to move James to California, and the move happened in mid-October. “Teen Mom” fans saw much of this play out in real-time via media outlets and social media, but now it’s starting to air on the show itself. Things definitely got emotional as those close to Portwood learned the news of the judge’s ruling, and fans got emotional too.

Here’s what you need to know:

Amber Portwood’s Daughter Leah Shirley Impressed Fans With Her Maturity

“Teen Mom” viewers watched during the October 25 episode as Portwood’s ex, Gary Shirley, told his wife, Kristina Shirley, about the court case resolution. Later in the episode, Gary told his daughter with Portwood, Leah Shirley, about James’ pending move. Fans were touched by how Leah handled the conversation and gushed over her maturity. Leah shared she felt it was unfair that her mother lost and that James would be moving away, noting Portwood had worked hard to turn her life around. The teen also explained she had reached out to her mom and told her she loved her, something that touched her father.

“I don’t live with him like I live with Emilee, but he’s still my brother and I’m gonna miss him a lot,” Leah shared.

On Reddit, “Teen Mom” fans shared their thoughts on how Leah handled the news.

“Wow, Amber doesn’t deserve Leah. She’s so incredibly mature and compassionate for her age!!!” noted one fan.

“This was so heartbreaking. Leah shouldn’t have to hear these things. I understand why Gary had to tell her, she’s basically losing a brother,” added another.

“Leah is so mature, kind, and beautiful. She’s a wonderful person, despite what she’s been through,” someone else commented.

‘Teen Mom’ Fans Praised Gary & Kristina Shirley Too

As Tuesday’s episode of “Teen Mom” aired, a number of fans praised Kristina too. As Gary told his wife the outcome of Portwood’s case, Kristina cried. Gary and Kristina visited Portwood to check in on her, and Kristina brought some gifts along to cheer up her husband’s ex.

“Kristina on ‘Teen Mom’ must be protected at all costs,” one fan tweeted as the episode aired.

“Leah really has turned into such a beautiful, mature teenager. Gary and Kristina should be proud of themselves for how well she turned out despite everything she’s been through,” another fan tweeted.

“@ItsGaryTime is an amazing father but that wife of his is an absolute gem! What a loving soul! She made me cry tonight,” read another tweet.

Quite a few “Teen Mom” fans gushed over Gary and his parenting, too. Social media posts regarding Portwood, however, were quite mixed. Some echoed what Leah shared, mentioning Portwood worked hard to turn her life around and losing her son seemed unfair. Others, however, felt too much damage had been done and voiced heartache for Leah. As much as “Teen Mom” viewers felt torn over Portwood, it seemed there was a clear consensus in how much everybody adored Leah and felt impressed by how she handled this difficult situation.