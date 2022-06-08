Coffee Convos Star Reacts to Tax Evasion Conviction

Lindsie Chrisley, who co-hosts the “Coffee Convos” podcast with “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry, shared an official statement after her formerly estranged parents — Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley — were found guilty of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, according to Fox News Digital. Her parents could face up to 30 years in prison, though they plan to appeal the decision.

“I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week,” Lindsie Chrisley wrote via Instagram on June 8. “The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole.”

“Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right,” the mother-of-one added. “Thank you for your continued love and support.”

Lindsie Chrisley has taken a step back from her podcast during this time, with Lowry’s friend and assistant, Kristen Hook, stepping in for Chrisley.

The day before Lindsie Chrisley issued her official statement, she shared a picture of a Bible with notes written in the margin.

She wrote things like “the devil knows when to pounce;” “asking God for protection & peace;” and “I will live through this valley.”

Even though Lindsie Chrisley has been estranged from her parents for years, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported she took the stand in the trial and defended her mom and dad, saying Todd Chrisley’s “children and his wife” were the most important thing to him.

Todd Chrisley & Julie Chrisley Were ‘Devastated’ By the Verdict

Julie Chrisley’s attorney, Stephen Friedberg, said the “Chrisley Knows Best” stars aren’t giving up.

“Obviously the Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed, but will be pursuing an Appeal,” Friedberg said in a statement to CNN. “They are grateful for all of the love and support they have received from their family, friends, and fans.”

“They remain strong in their faith and are deeply concerned for all of their children, as well as Todd’s mother, Elizabeth Faye Chrisley,” the statement to CNN continued. “They are looking forward to continue the fight until justice is obtained and they are ultimately vindicated.”

Lindsie Chrisley Once Said She Would ‘Never’ Reconcile With Her Family

Lindsie Chrisley has openly spoken about her complicated family dynamic on her podcasts, “Coffee Convos” and “Southern Tea.”

In a September 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the former reality TV host was confident she would never make amends with her estranged family.

“There will never be a reconciliation,” she told ET. “I think that the most that anyone could ask for at this point is for everyone to go on with their lives as they see fit and to just leave the other side alone.

“But at this point, there will be no chance for reconciliation,” the 32-year-old continued. “And unfortunately, I’m going to continue to respond to whatever allegations are put out.”

Lindsie Chrisley said she is a constant “target” for her family.

“I need to protect my peace and I don’t want to be drug up in drama all of the time,” she told ET in September 2021. “And unfortunately I have been the person that drama is always surrounding because I’m not a part of them, you know? And so I’m the outsider looking in.”