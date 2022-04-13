Fans Skewer Luis Hernandez Over Stella’s ‘Scary’ ER Visit

“Teen Mom 2” fans chastized Briana DeJesus’ ex Luis Hernandez when he missed his daughter Stella’s emergency doctor visit for her heart condition.

The toddler was born with three holes in her heart and was diagnosed with ventricular septal defect (VSD). On the April 12 episode of “Teen Mom 2,” DeJesus revealed Stella was complaining that her heart hurt and was beating fast. After suffering from the symptoms for two to three weeks — on and off — DeJesus rushed her 4-year-old to the hospital.

DeJesus followed up by making an appointment with a pediatric cardiologist, but the night before the appointment, Hernandez said he didn’t want to come to the visit because he didn’t want to be on camera.

Fans on social media accused Hernandez of being a bad father. “If I was Luis, I wouldn’t film either. It should already be embarrassing enough to be a deadbeat,” one person wrote on Reddit.

“Luis is just … No words. Damn the cameras. Your daughter is going to the hospital. You should have been there,” said one person on Twitter.

“Briana…the easy way to handle Luis’ excuse of not wanting to film is to call his bluff. If he says that’s why he’s not coming, tell him you won’t have the cameras there and see what excuse he has then. #TeenMom2,” another tweet read.

DeJesus Was Worried About Her Daughter

DeJesus, 27, tried to remain calm when Stella, 4, was complaining about her heart.

“I tried not to show Stella that I was scared. I tried to be strong. I tried to not let her know that I was very concerned. Obviously, it was a very scary situation,” DeJesus said in a voice-over.

The “Teen Mom 2” star said she wished she had the support of her daughter’s father.

“It’s very sad that I’m doing all of this by myself and I’m trying to figure this out by myself and not having Stella’s dad’s support, it hurts,” DeJesus said. “But then at the same time, this is just something we have been doing since day one and I don’t know anything else so I’ve just been doing what I need to do for my children.”

DeJesus Said Hernandez Was Using MTV as an Excuse

DeJesus didn’t buy Hernandez’s reason for not coming to Stella’s doctor’s appointment, saying it had been months since he last visited his daughter.

“At the end of the day, why are you using cameras as an excuse to not come around? Cause he don’t come around when the cameras are not here,” DeJesus told her mother, Roxanne. “The last time we saw Luis was on the first day of school. That was in August. We’re in November. You know what I mean? It’s been almost four months.”

“Knowing that Luis made any type of excuse not to come and be there for his child, knowing that this was such an important appointment for Stella,” she continued in a voiceover. “This is her heart. This is her health. This is something that any parent would just be there. No excuses, whatsoever, would just show up for their child and I’m pissed.”