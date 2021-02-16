Maci Bookout’s Son Struggles With Decision to See His Dad

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout’s son Bentley is struggled to maintain a relationship with his father, Ryan Edwards. The 12-year-old told his mother he wanted to go to therapy with his father to improve their relationship since he feels neglected by Ryan, but his counselor suggested that he start treatment on his own in the beginning.

According to Maci, Bentley has started to set “boundaries” when it comes to his father, and he was forced to make a decision about what to do when he was invited to his younger brother’s birthday party.

“Bentley hasn’t seen his dad in a long time, and he’s made boundaries to keep his distance until they go to therapy together,” Maci, 29, said in a voiceover ahead of the February 16 episode of Teen Mom OG. “So I’m not sure if he’s going to want to go to Jagger’s birthday.”

The clip starts out with Ryan’s mother, Jen Edwards, talking to Maci on the phone about the party. Maci said she would relay the message to her son, but wanted to talk to him first before making a decision. “You think he’ll be able to come?” Jen asked her husband Larry Edwards. “I hope so.”

When Maci told Bentley about the birthday party the first thing he asked was who would be there. “I’m assuming since they’re Jagger’s parents that Ryan and Mackenzie will be there if you’re comfortable with that for the birthday party,” she said. “You can call your Mimi and ask her.”

Jen Wasn’t Sure Who Would Be at the Party

Will Bentley be comfortable enough to attend his brother’s birthday party? @MaciBookout is letting him make the call on tonight’s #TeenMomOG! 👏 pic.twitter.com/H6o1agGAr3 — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) February 16, 2021

Bentley listened to his mother and agreed to call Jen when they got home from school. When he asked who was going to be in attendance, Jen didn’t have all the information. Unsatisfied with the answer, Maci encouraged Bentley to ask if his father and Mackenzie were going to be there.

“Oh, absolutely!” Jen emphatically told Bentley. “It’s Jagger’s birthday.”

After confirming that the party would be held at his grandparents’ house, Bentley happily confirmed that he would be coming. He then asked what his little brother wanted for his birthday, nodding in approval when Jen told him Jagger likes tractors and trucks.

“Well, got your answers?” Maci asked. “I agree with your decision. I think you should go. It’s your brother, you know? Don’t let all of us adults screw it up for you children.

Ryan Wasn’t Convinced That Therapy Was Bentley’s Idea

Ryan, 33, has struggled with substance abuse and been to prison and rehab various times. Still, he wasn’t confident that it was Bentley’s idea to go to therapy together. Instead, he blamed the decision on his ex.

“Maci had come to mom and said that Bentley wanted us to do counseling. If he says that that’s how he feels, then you know that’s fine, but is it all your momma’s bulls***?” Ryan told his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, on the February 2 episode of Teen Mom OG.

“I’m tired of having made up stories and lies and problems, I’m over that,” he continued. “I’m not going to do it.”

Mackenzie, 34, agreed with her husband. She told him her mind has been “blown beyond measure” about going to counseling to fix Bentley and Ryan’s fractured relationship.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Ryan Edwards Blasts Maci Bookout After Therapy Suggestion