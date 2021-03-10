Maci Bookout Accused of Being an ‘Alcoholic’

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout was accused of struggling with alcoholism after an old clip resurfaced. It appeared Maci and husband Taylor McKinney were drinking beer while talking to son Bentley about the birds and the bees in Tuesday’s episode, but one fan on Reddit found a clip where the mother-of-three talked about how alcohol affected her relationship with her husband. Teen Mom fans have been able to catch up on old episodes since the series was added to Netlfix and Amazon Prime.

“Obviously having three kids is catching up to us,” Maci says in the resurfaced clip. “Eighty-five percent of the time we’re good to go but the 15% is hell. It’s like all of our stress and emotion and everything we take it out on each other. When the cameras leave we’ll drink and freak out.”

Redditors Accused Maci of Being an ‘Alcoholic’

The original Redditor who posted the clip, silverinourlungs, questioned if Maci struggled with alcohol by writing, “Maci + alcohol = an issue?” The post garnered traction on the subreddit, garnering dozens of comments from netizens who condemned Maci’s drinking habits.

“I said this once a long time ago but I’ll say it again, she’s an alcoholic & people make up excuses for her because either they drink just as much as she does or they know someone they love like a father or husband who drinks just as much and have never seen them as alcoholics,” Monniemouse wrote. “Guess what, a functioning alcoholic who drinks budlight is still an alcoholic. Maci is an alcoholic.”

“She’s IMO a horrible parent,” Accomplished-Cycle41 said. “Between her relationship with alcohol, exploiting Bentley’s relationship with his father, digging at his emotions despite his clear objections, the *disgusting click bait implying he’s gay or bi & not increasing but decreasing his calories when he’s growing, I have no tolerance for her *narcissistic BS!”

Not everyone was so quick to condemn Maci, but they precited the Tennessee residents might need to change part of their lifestyle. “So she says 15% but its probably more like 50%. No one is going to admit to how bad it really is, not on camera, that’s for sure,” thatwasmychangejar argued. “Get help. Together, individually, whatever, but if your response to a hard day is to “drink and freak out” you need to make some serious life changes.”

Maci Received Backlash For Posting ‘Clickbait’ About Bentley

Maci and Taylor sat down with Bentley on Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom OG to talk to him about sex, but not everyone was pleased with how the TTM Lifetyle creator promoted the clip on social media. While they were talking she said it was fine if he liked boys or girls, but some people accused her of “exploiting” Bentley’s sexuality since her caption on Instagram included the hashtag “Love is love.”

“‘I’m okay if you like boys’ – Bentley & I have a beautiful talk ❤️ #LinkInBio #LoveIsLove,” she wrote.

She disabled the comments for the post.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 9 of Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Larry Edwards Drags Maci Bookout Ahead of Reunion