Fans Split Over Maci Bookout Saying It’s an ‘Absolute Struggle’ to Raise Bentley

Maci Bookout riled up “Teen Mom” stars when she said that it was an “absolute struggle” to raise her 13-year-old son, Bentley Edwards. The teenager wants to be on social media, and Bookout admitted it has been tough to navigate the world of parenting in 20022.

Fans on Heavy on Teen Mom’s Facebook page had a robust reaction to Bookout’s comments, with nearly 300 people piling into the comments section.

One of the most popular comments, which garnered more than 200 reactions, was from someone who suggested Bookout and her family should “exit” the series. Bookout has been on the show since it debuted in 2009.

“Maybe it’s time to respect his privacy and exit teen mom!!” they wrote.

With more than 13 years on the air, some people wrote that MTV should put an end to “Teen Mom.”

“They need to end THiS show… It’s called teen mom… These ladies are almost 30… Enough already we get it. U had A kid when u were a teen,” one Facebook user said.

Not everyone was against Bookout. Some fans agreed that being a parent is no joke. “All the years are tough. Every single one,” one person said.

Bookout Is Remember Her Teen Years With Bentley

After having Bentley at 16 years old, Bookout has been remembering her own teenage years as Bentley gets ready to turn 14 in late October.

“Teenage years are an absolute blast and they are an absolute struggle,” Bookout told People. “It is difficult because it’s gotten to the stage where he wants to make his own decisions and deal with the consequences of those.”

Bookout tries to “bite her tongue” around Bentley.

“I’m like ‘Maci, you just have to let him like just let him do it,’ ” the 31-year-old told People. “Even though you know it’s totally not going to work out, you just gotta let him learn.”

Bookout Was Nervous About Bentley Getting Social Media

Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, talked about the pros and cons and Bentley getting his own Instagram account. While they were afraid of the bad things that could happen, they want to give him some responsibility so he was not shocked when they leaves their home at 18.

“I’m kinda freaking out. As much as I trust him, social media is just a different world — and I think it’s a different world for any kid — but especially a kid that has grown up on TV, in front of the world,” Bookout said in a voiceover on the October 4 episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

“It’s scary,” McKinney told Bookout. “We’re parenting in a different time than our parents raised us in… The spotlight on him is bigger. We already have people showing up at our house, so I don’t want them to show up somewhere he’s at. And we’re not.”

Bookout said there were a lot of “safety issues” that come with Bentley being online.

“Obviously, No. 1 is the security issue, bullying, and just safety and all the things that come with that,” she said. “But the other part is predators that would make a fake Instagram and pretend that they’re a kid.”

Bookout also wants Bentley to be careful about how he conducts himself online. “Anything he says or does he has to understand that it doesn’t go away,” she said. “The consequences become bigger.”

Both McKinney and Bookout said they were apprehensive about letting Bentley have Instagram, but they knew it was something they had to do.

“Parenting is stupid,” Bookout joked. “Why do we have to make these decisions?”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.