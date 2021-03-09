Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout decided it was time to talk to her 12-year-old son, Bentley, about the birds and the bees. Maci realized it was time to have the conversation with her son after she accidentally brought up the topic of sex while inquiring about Bentley’s Bible studies being split by gender.

Bentley started out the conversation by telling his mom and stepdad, Taylor McKinney, that his voice cracked while reading aloud during Bible class. The trio laughed about it, but Maci shortly turned the conversation toward sex education. “I know you asked your mom why boys and girls take Bible class separate,” Taylor said to help steer the conversation, according to a sneak peek clip of Tuesday’s episode, which was obtained by Us Weekly.

They asked Bentley about each gender’s genitalia, with the 12-year-old saying girls have vaginas and “boys” have peckers. Maci corrected him to say penis — or “pen15” — and failed to stifle her own giggles.

“So, a penis goes inside a vagina,” Maci explained after regaining her composure. “Remember when we take about eggs and sperm? So, sperm will come out of a penis and it will meet a female egg.”

Maci Got Pregnant With Bentley When She Was 16

VideoVideo related to ‘teen mom og’ star maci bookout has awkward sex talk 2021-03-09T14:03:45-05:00

As many fans of Teen Mom already know, Maci was 16 when she became pregnant with Bentley. She told her mom about the baby in a text message, something she laughed about with her friends at the time. Bentley’s father Ryan Edwards was 20 years old.

When she asked Bentley where babies came from, he said a mother’s stomach, so Maci tried to clarify some things.

“The sperm will meet with the egg and that creates an embryo. And it doesn’t always work out, but that’s why you also need to use protection. I was 16 when I got pregnant with you,” she added.

“Girls aren’t gonna be so weird pretty soon,” she continued. “You’re gonna be like, ‘Oh, that’s cute.’ Or boys, whatever you like. It’s OK if you don’t like boys, I’m just saying if you do, I always include that because you can tell us anything. It’s gonna be OK.”

Even though this was their first conversation about sex, Taylor opened the door so it doesn’t have to be the last one they have as a family. He told Bentley he can come to them whenever he has a question so he can get the correct information, instead of relying on his friends.

Maci & Taylor Have Been Feuding With Ryan & Mackenzie

Tonight, @MaciBookout is ready to have *that* conversation with Bentley on a new #TeenMomOG! 🐦🐝 They grow up so fast! pic.twitter.com/gM92HNIenn — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) March 9, 2021

Things are as tense with the McKinneys and Edwards as they’ve ever been. However, the feud between the two families escalated after Jagger’s second birthday party and spilled over onto social media, where Maci and Mackenzie have taken several jabs at each other.

While Mackenzie tried to make it seem like everything was great at Jagger’s celebration on social media, Bentley told Maci and Taylor that his father barely paid any attention to him. A fan brought this to Mackenzie’s comment section and she said it was unfortunate that the netizen believed that to be true.

Maci was not pleased that Makcnezie was indirectly accusing her son of being a liar. “Mackenzie is brave sitting on a couch responding to strangers on social media about my son, but still not brave enough to sit on a couch and talk to me at the reunion,” Maci, 29, tweeted on February 26.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Maci Bookout Slams ‘Manipulative B****’ at Reunion: Report