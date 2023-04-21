Game Announcer Calls Bentley Edwards the Son of Taylor McKinney

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Maci Bookout is focusing on the positive in her newest post with her 14-year-old son Bentley, whose father Ryan Edwards was just sentenced to nearly one year in prison after three arrests for multiple charges in 2023. In his latest arrest, Ryan was found unconscious behind the wheel of his truck, at which point paramedics administered Narcan to the MTV star and rushed him to the hospital to avoid Ryan overdosing.

“8th Grade Night + a WIN! 🙏 💙 🥶,” Maci captioned her April 20 post with Bentley, which features photos of him in his baseball uniform as his mother wore an outfit to match his team’s blue and yellow uniforms and held flowers for him. There is also a video of Bentley being introduced during the game, in which the announcer says, “Bentley Edwards. Bentley is the son of Maci and Taylor McKinney,” notably leaving out Ryan’s name.

Maci Bookout Shares Update on Bentley Following Ryan Edwards’ Prison Sentencing

Fans were quick to pick up on Ryan being snubbed from Bentley’s 8th-grade night introduction in the comment section, though many of the top comments were supportive of the choice, as Maci’s husband Taylor has been a more consistent father figure in Bentley’s life, as the couple began dating in 2012 when Bentley was 4 years old and have been together since.

“When the announcer said he’s the son of Maci and Taylor I started bawling,” one fan commented.

“‘Son of Maci and Taylor McKinney’ 👏 maybe when Benny is of age he will drop edwards and add McKinney or do like aubree did,” a second fan commented, with another user agreeing, “Should be *Bentley Edwards McKinney 😭”

“I’m so happy he has Taylor has a role model!” another fan comment read.

“Teen Mom” resident life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant shouted out Bentley on his big night as well, commenting, “MVP!!!! Get it Bentley!!! 👏🏾💪🏾💙”

Maci spoke about her emotions going into Bentley’s 8th-grade night baseball game in her Instagram story, saying, “Do y’all remember that time that somebody told Bentley that it was okay for him to grow up and get older and we went to his 8th-grade night at the baseball game and his mother showed up with actual earrings on? What’s happening to us? Still emo.” She also shared another post about accountability in the wake of her ex’s recent sentencing, which happened earlier that same day.

Ryan Edwards Sentenced to 1 Year in Prison

According to the U.S. Sun, who attended Ryan’s April 20 sentencing, as Ryan was being sentenced to time in prison (11 months and 29 days to be exact), the judge explained that he was trying to help Ryan, saying, “We all know Mr. Edwards and his family. He’s a very fine young man. He’s very talented at what he does. We’ve all watched him grow up. He is not a bad person. He just got addicted to hardcore drugs. He’s an extreme danger to himself, he died on Broad Street and had to be brought back to life. You would’ve been dead. You should realize that. He’s a danger to the public by driving his truck on drugs.”

The judge went on to say that Ryan was being sentenced to prison instead of rehab because he would not stay in rehab, as he has already left a fHeavy/Getty/MTV/Youtubeacility once this year before completing his court-ordered 45-day stay.

READ NEXT: Maci Bookout Admits ‘All I Know So Far’ After Ryan Edwards Arrest