Maci Bookout Buys Cottage Without Husband Taylor McKinney

Could this be a sign of trouble in paradise between “Teen Mom OG” star Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney?

As reported by The Sun, Bookout purchased two homes on the same property in November 2021 for $190,000.

Each one of the homes, described as a cottage, is 525 square feet, has two bedrooms, one bathroom and comes with over an acre of land, The Sun wrote, citing Tenessee property records.

The cottages, built in 1976, have views of Wolftever Creek, In Touch Weekly added. They’re nearly 20 minutes away from her home with McKinney and their children.

Bookout and McKinney have been married since 2016. They have three children together: 13-year-old Bentley (whose biological father is Bookout’s ex, Ryan Edwards), 6-year-old Jayde Carter and 5-year-old Maverick.

Bookout & McKinney Have Been Battling Divorce Rumors

While most “Teen Mom” stars showed up to the “Family Reunion” spinoff with a significant other, Bookout did not bring McKinney to the retreat.

Rumors have been swirling since November 2021, when the last season of “Teen Mom OG” aired, that McKinney and Bookout were heading toward divorce.

The couple planned a childfree getaway to reconnect, but it was marred by Bookout picking on McKinney for chewing toast too loudly and telling him she would be fine without him.

“It’s crazy ’cause I can’t imagine what my life would be like if I didn’t meet you and wasn’t married with three children,” McKinney said. “Like I can’t even picture it.”

“You really can’t imagine? I know I’ll be okay without you,” Bookout answered. “I would be alone with Benny. That’s it. Simple as that. I didn’t — I don’t like people. So, the fact that I even liked you was impressive.”

Bookout Got Emotional at the ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion

When it was time to talk about the season at the “Teen Mom OG” reunion, Bookout found it hard to hold back her tears.

She admitted that she was jealous of the time McKinney got to spend with her son, Bentley, and referred to him as a “Benny thief.”

“If I’m being honest it hasn’t really improved,” Bookout said about her feelings. She told reunion host Dr. Drew Pinsky was being “selfish” and said she has an “unhealthy relationship with emotion.”

Bookout was confused by her jealously and wanted to be grateful that Bentley and his stepfather are close.

“Sometimes it’s like ‘just stop and be thankful,’ but then at the same time Bentley is just getting older and it’s one of those ya know there’s certain things he doesn’t want to talk to me about,” Bookout said. “I think I overthought it.”

Bookout then changed gears and began to cry. She said the emotion was stemming from a miscarriage she suffered in 2017. “I disconnected all emotions, I didn’t know who I was. So it was scary, so I didn’t feel safe alone,” she said.

The “Teen Mom OG” star then seemed to backtrack once more. “I just love the human I am now. I’m not a robot,” Bookout said.

“I’m present instead of possessive,” she said. “I’m here, I’m present and it’s beautiful and it’s fine.”

