Maci Bookout Gives Update on Communication with Ex Ryan Edwards

At the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” season one reunion, Maci Bookout was joined on stage by her husband Taylor McKinney, and her oldest son (with her ex Ryan Edwards) Bentley. The three spoke with the hosts, Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab, updating them on their lives and the latest in their relationships with Bentley’s father.

Bentley confirmed at the reunion that he doesn’t see his father much, and Maci said the extent of Ryan and Bentley’s relationship at that point was that Bentley would visit Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards’, home, and Ryan would sometimes be around. Maci has since said that Bentley at least has his father’s phone number now, so things are moving in a positive direction.

In a new interview with E! News, Maci reflected on her part in Bentley and Ryan’s relationship.

“I think it has a lot to do with how I can play a better role, a more positive role, and supportive role in the relationship that Ryan and Bentley want to have, moving forward. For a long time, I didn’t understand how I played a part of it,” Maci said, going on to say that she needed to work on herself to gain the confidence to be able to move forward with Ryan for the sake of his relationship with Bentley.

Maci Bookout Says She Grew a Lot During ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’

When asked by E! News, “Will we see the progress you are making in future ‘Teen Mom’ episodes?”, Maci Bookout answered that fans will see, “While on the ‘Family Reunion’, spending a lot of time and doing a lot of work on figuring out what needs to be worked through, and what’s not worth spending time and energy on.”

She goes on to say she wants to move forward, but make sure it’s in a healthy and genuine way, rather than a “false, fake” one.

This season of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” will bring Maci together with fellow castmates Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Kayla Sessler, and Kiaya Elliot, as the women, and their mothers, get together on vacation and work through some of their conflicts, both internal and external, with life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant. Maci said a lot of her work with “Coach B” was so that she could better co-parent Bentley with Ryan and support Bentley and Ryan’s relationship as much as she is able.

Maci Bookout Goes Bungee Jumping in ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Sneak Peek

The beginning of Maci Bookout’s growth in “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” can be seen in a new extended sneak peek of the season, where Bookout goes bungee jumping. She refers to the experience as “so peaceful and quiet. I’m seeing all the rocks and trees and the little river. It’s stunning,” and later says that she does not regret making the jump one bit.

Fans can next see Maci in “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” season 2, which premieres on MTV on Tuesday, January 3 at 8 pm Eastern.

