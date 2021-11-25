VIDEO: Fans Say Maci Bookout Was on Drugs & Nodding Out

“Teen Mom OG” fans suspected Maci Bookout was “on drugs” and “nodding out” during the season finale on November 23, 2021. While Bookout was the one throwing jabs at her husband during dinner, fans suspected that the “Teen Mom OG” star was the one who was out of line.

A Reddit thread about the mother-of-three being “drunk” at the dinner amassed nearly 400 comments. A majority of social media users suspected she was also using drugs and some people compared her to ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards, who is a recovering addict.

The couple shares a 13-year-old son, Bentley, and Bookout has two children with McKinney: 6-year-old Jayde Carter and 5-year-old Maverick.

“Is Maci drunk in this scene? If it weren’t for the CC I wouldn’t be able to understand her,” the original poster wrote and included a video of the scene, where Bookout says she’s tired and puts her head on the table.

One of the most popular comments was from someone who wrote Bookout was mixing alcohol with anxiety medicine.

“I’m a benzo addict and an alcoholic and i watched this with the sound off cuz I’m in bed, and I can 99% guarantee that’s what she’s on,” they said. “I didn’t even have to hear her voice it’s all in her mannerisms and weird movements. She literally reminds me of my blackout days when I would try and pretend I was sober.

“Yikes… sorry but after seeing this, she has NO business talking about Ryan. She’s just as fucked up here as he was/is in his scenes,” another person said, referring to Edwards.

“This is Xanax mixed with booze,” said a social media user.

“Again, as an alcoholic in recovery… she is most definitely intoxicated if not mixing alcohol along with benzodiazepines,” a fourth person agreed.

Some Fans Wondered if Bookout Was Nodding out During Dinner

One person on Reddit blamed Bookout’s tiredness on “nodding out,” a term used to describe when people on drugs fall asleep.

“Not only drunk, she’s nodding the fuck out?” the person said. “I mean there’s always speculation about Jenelle and Chelsea taking drugs, especially something like Xanax- but this is more so what it would look like. Especially if you drank on top of it.”

Bookout has never addressed rumors that she struggles with an addiction to alcohol. She also hasn’t said she has prescribed any medication after she was diagnosed with PTSD following a deadly shooting at a gas station in Chatanooga, Tennessee, in October 2020. Bookout wasn’t injured, but she was in the line of fire and ran to the bathroom for safety.

Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, went on a childfree vacation to reconnect after they started to hit some bumps in their marriage. Although the point of the trip was to become closer, Bookout caught herself snapping at her husband during dinner, admonishing him for chewing too loudly and rolling her eyes when he dropped food on the floor. “Bless your heart,” she said under her breath, a phrase commonly used in the south that can sometimes be used as an insult.

Bookout Said She Would Be Fine Without McKinney

After their “awkward” dinner, Bookout said in a voiceover that she was going to make more of an effort to connect with her husband. Though they said they wanted to fight for their marriage, Bookout claimed she would be fine without McKinney if they got divorced.

McKinney, on the other hand, said he couldn’t picture things without his wife around.

“It’s crazy ’cause I can’t imagine what my life would be like if I didn’t meet you and wasn’t married with three children,” McKinney said. “Like I can’t even picture it.”

“You really can’t imagine? I know I’ll be okay without you,” Bookout told him. “I would be alone with Benny. That’s it. Simple as that. I didn’t — I don’t like people. So, the fact that I even liked you was impressive.”

