VIDEO: Fans Says Maci Bookout Is ‘Drunk’ on Family Reunion

“Teen Mom OG” star Maci Bookout was accused of being “drunk” when she broke down during a sneak peek clip for “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” shared to Instagram by MTV.

The video starts out with a host calling on Bookout to share a vulnerable feeling.

“I’m not sure I’m ready,” Bookout said, before stepping forward and yelling, “I am not enough.”

“What does ‘enough’ mean for you?” the host asks.

“I don’t know and I’ve been chasing it my whole life,” Bookout answered while wiping away tears. Bookout guessed she’s been “chasing” acceptance.

Bookout — who has three children — said she learned she was “not enough” when “I realized that I found confidence in taking care of everyone else… Make sure everyone else is OK, and when you’re s*** gets real, go away. Run. Run.”

MTV then cut to a confessional with “Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood.”I heard her say something that has been known for a very long time with a lot of the older OGs: she does not put herself first,” Portwood confessed.

Fans Wondered If Bookout Was Drunk During the Scene

The first sneak-peek from the series garnered hundreds of reactions from fans on Reddit. An original poster, who asked fans if they’ve seen the clip, amassed 255 upvotes and 350 comments.

Many people commented on Bookout’s apparent intoxication level.

“Maci is definitely drunk,” one commenter wrote.

“Is Maci off her tits? She seems to be slurring her words,” another added.

“How drunk is Maci omg,” a third person asked. “Are they really feeding these girls booze and then making them do fake therapy exercises? 😂 ridiculous. Can’t wait to watch more lol.”

Bookout Faced Rumors She Was Mixing Pills & Alcohol

After the last season of “Teen Mom OG” — and without her ex, Ryan Edwards, for MTV cameras to focus on — some fans began to wonder if Bookout was mixing pills and alcohol.

She has been struggling with PTSD after witnessing a fatal shooting in October 2020, and some viewers claimed the Chattanooga, Tennessee, native appeared to be slurring her words during episodes.

Bookout became emotional during the “Teen Mom OG” reunion when host Dr. Drew Pinsky asked her about the relationship between her husband, Taylor McKinney, and her eldest son, 12-year-old Bentley, whom she shares with Edwards.

Earlier in the season she had playfully referred to McKinney as a “Benny thief,” but Bookout admitted to struggling with the duo’s bond.

Reunion host Dr. Drew Pinsky asked Bookout about her bond with Bentley. Earlier in the season, she accused McKinney of being a “Benny thief” because her husband was spending more time with her son.

“If I’m being honest it hasn’t really improved,” Bookout said. She called herself “selfish” and said she has an “unhealthy relationship with emotion.”

“It was kind of weird because I’m like, I don’t know if this is a natural way of feeling and I just kind of always to myself would just be like ‘just be thankful that they have a relationship,’” she confessed.

The emotion Bookout emitted during the moment felt disjointed to some fans, which is where some of the pill and alcohol allegations came into play.

Bookout, 30, and McKinney, 32, have two children together — 6-year-old Jayde Carter and 5-year-old Maverick.

