PHOTO: ‘TMOG’ Ex Looks ‘Better With Age’ After Breakup

“Teen Mom” fans flooded Maci Bookout‘s ex with compliments after a social media user posted recent photos of him and his family to Reddit.

Bookout dated her ex-boyfriend, Kyle King, from 2010 to 2012. It was Bookout’s first serious relationship since her split from ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards, with whom she shares 13-year-old son Bentley.

King and Bookout bought a house together, but they split after Bookout discovered King was talking to women behind Bookout’s back online.

“In case anyone is wondering how Maci’s ex Kyle is doing these days,” the original poster wrote, sharing a series of photos that showed King with his wife, Kendall, and their three sons.

King just welcomed his third son, Kai Ridge, on November 24, 2021.

It turned out that fans were interested in King’s whereabouts, with the post garnering over 700 likes and nearly 200 comments.

Some people said that King got lucky by moving on from Bookout — who is currently facing divorce rumors — while some fans were focused on King’s apparent glow-up. It’s been nearly 10 years since viewers saw the former “Teen Mom OG” star on TV.

“Good. He dodged a bullet with Maci,” said a social media user. “She was always begging him to put a baby in her.”

“He definitely is the definition of looking better with age,” another added. “He looks way better,” a second agreed.

A few commenters made references to when Edwards asked Bookout if King was “slow” during an earlier season of “Teen Mom OG.”

“He looks infinitely faster than Ryan these days, that’s for dang sure!” read one of the most popular responses.

King Addressed the Cheating Rumors in 2012

At the time of their split, King and Bookout had different definitions of cheating.

King told Dr. Drew Pinsky during the reunion special that he acted inappropriately, but didn’t consider it “cheating” because nothing physical happened.

The couple tried to stay together for her son, Bentley, who was 3 years old at the time.

“For the longest time I didn’t think of myself,” King told Pinsky in 2012, according to Hollywood Life. “I was trying to make something out of me and her that was perfect, [but] wasn’t, just so we could be there for Bentley.”

After splitting from King, she met her husband, Taylor McKinney, in 2013. They went on to tie the knot in 2016 and have two children together: 6-year-old Jayde and 5-year-old Maverick. Bentley, now 13, also lives with them and has a strained relationship with his biological father, Ryan Edwards.

Bookout & McKinney Had an ‘Awkward’ Date

Realizing they needed to work on their marriage, Bookout and McKinney decided to take a minivacation without their kids. The plan was for them to focus on on their relationship and reconnect, but things became tense when Bookout and McKinney sat down at a swanky restaurant to have their childfree meal.

“Ain’t it weird how oddly quiet it is,” McKinney asked.

“‘Cause I don’t have to get up and get somebody some water or yell at somebody for chewing with their mouth open,” Bookout answered.

When McKinney began to eat his Panzanella salad, Bookout told him, “I’m gonna need earplugs for you eating that toast.”

“There’s no soft, silent way to eat those,” he told her.

Bookout continued to roll her eyes when McKinney dropped a shrimp on the floor and said she was tired in the middle of their meal.

During a voiceover, the “Teen Mom OG” star admitted the dinner was “awkward” and wanted to make more of an effort while they had drinks by a fire outside.

Some fans began to speculate about the status of McKinney and Bookout’s union.

