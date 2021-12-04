Maci Bookout’s Face Ignites Fans After Family Photo Leaks

“Teen Mom OG” star Maci Bookout continues to be the subject of ridicule among viewers after the MTV personality appeared in a new family photo. It wasn’t clear where the picture originated, but it wasn’t shared on her official Instagram or Twitter pages.

The image was shared by an anonymous Reddit user, who simply labeled the picture, “The McKinneys and Bookouts.”

The photo included Bookout, her husband, Taylor Mckinney, and their three children: 13-year-old Bentley, 6-year-old Jayde Carter and 5-year-old Maverick. Also included in the portrait were Bookout’s parents — Sharon and Billy Bookout — and her brother Matt, who appeared alongside his wife and daughter.

Everyone smiled for the picture, with McKinney straddling two chairs as in the middle of the photo. The children, along with Bookout, sat on the bottom row of the photo. Bookout’s parents, siblings and niece were in the background.

Fans Said Bookout Looked Like a ‘Wax Figure’ Version of Herself

While some people commented about how much Bookout resembled her mother, Sharon, others couldn’t get past how the “Teen Mom OG” star’s appearance had changed in the last year.

“Maci looks like a shitty wax figure of herself,” one commenter wrote. “Also, I remember getting DRAGGED for saying Maci f***** up her face with fillers and botox a few months ago. How the turn tables [sic]…”

One social media user compared Bookout to “Teen Mom OG” nemesis Farrah Abraham, who has also come under fire for using injections and plastic surgery to alter her appearance. “Maci really needs to leave her face alone before she ends up looking like Farrah,” they said.

Not everyone who said Bookout looked like her mother meant it as a compliment.

“Maci looks the same age as her mum, These people get work done to look younger but it ages them,” they said. “I guess it probably only helps older women who have aged skin and faces ? Young girls doing it is silly because it’s not needed 🤷‍♀️ then they look older then what they are.”

Another person accused Bookout of aging herself with fillers, something she has never talked about doing (or not doing) publicly. “She should have gotten micro-needling instead of fillers, acne ages you badly too and I know she struggled with that for years,” they said. “She’s almost unrecognizable this season, but still looks older? It’s odd.”

The photo was one of the most talked about posts on the “Teen Mom” subreddit on December 4, 2021, amassing scores of upvotes and dozens of comments within hours of being uploaded to the social media site.

Bookout & McKinney Are Battling Divorce Rumors

Some fans suspected Bookout and McKinney were headed toward divorce after they had a tense dinner during a childfree getaway. Bookout made a rule that said they couldn’t talk about their children.

Without the kids to focus on, Bookout criticized the noise McKinney made while eating toast and rolled her eyes when he dropped a shrimp on the floor. She didn’t appear to eat her dinner and then said she was tired and laid her head on the table.

The “awkward” dinner — along with Bookout telling her husband she would be “fine” without him if they split — left fans dubious about the Tennessee couple’s future.

Bookout hinted she and McKinney had worked through their problems during a preview of the “Teen Mom” reunion.

“Grab my a**, give me a kiss on the cheek, we’re good,” she told reunion host Dr. Drew Pinsky. McKinney didn’t add anything but quietly nodded his head.

READ NEXT: Farrah Abraham Is ‘Completely Unrecognizable’ in New Video