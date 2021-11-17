‘Teen Mom’ Fans Slam ‘Ridiculous’ Maci Bookout

“Teen Mom OG” star Maci Bookout faced backlash after she got into a fight with her husband, Taylor McKinney.

Fans accused Bookout of being “ridiculous” after she confronted McKinney about asking a friend to pick up their 6-year-old daughter, Jayde Carter, from school. At the time, Bookout was sick from symptoms related to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and McKinney needed help since he was already taking care of 13-year-old Bentley and 5-year-old Maverick/

Bookout told McKinney in the November 16, 2021, episode of “Teen Mom OG” she had a “bone to pick” with her husband because he didn’t ask her if it was ok to have a family friend get Jayde from school.

“I just want to know why Maci is upset? I mean are we missing something here? I agree with Taylor, it’s ridiculous #TeenMomOG,” one fan tweeted.

Even viewers who typically side with Bookout said she was wrong.

“Maci I normally think of u as very level-headed but come on,” a social media user explained. “Taylor was scrambling having to b in 3 diff places all at once & instead of having u get outta bed he let u rest. It’s a friggin ride dude don’t b petty. I’m with Taylor that’s bloody ridiculous #TeenMomOG”

In addition to taking care of the three children while Bookout was unwell, McKinney has been helping his wife by filling up her gas tank. Bookout said she was suffering from PTSD after being involved in fatal a gas station shooting that occurred in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in October 2020. She has struggled to fill up her tank since then.

Some people questioned if possible relationship problems between McKinney and Bookout were being exposed since her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards, was no longer on the show.

“I can’t help but wonder, were we really so inundated by the deadbeat Ryan storyline, that MTV didn’t show us any marital issues between Maci and Taylor??” they said. “Or are they just starting shit because there’s nothing else to talk about #TeenMomOG.”

Edwards, 33, is Bentley’s biological father. The Edwards were fired from “Teen Mom OG” in March 2021 after a tense reunion.

Bookout Takes ‘Pride’ in ‘Showing Up’ for Her Kids

I don’t get how Maci can be upset or bothered by having a close friend pick up Jade when she was sick and Taylor physically couldn’t be there to get all 3 kids by himself. #TeenMomOG #TeenMom pic.twitter.com/xn4eFmMU1w — Sarah Ann (@trisarahtops294) November 17, 2021

Bookout, 30, found out her close friend, Ashley, picked Jayde up from school after she received a phone call from her. When she was feeling better, Bookout confronted her husband about the situation.

“I get what you were trying to do, but there’s a layer to this that I would prefer it not happen again,” she told him. “You and I both take a lot of pride in showing up for our kids, being there for our kids, no matter what.”

Bookout added that she didn’t want McKinney to make “decisions about the kids” without her.

Bookout Defended Herself for Resting While MTV Cameras Filmed

Bookout was also criticized by fans after she napped during the November 2, 2021, episode of “Teen Mom OG.” The star revealed she was suffering from a PCOS “flare-up” and needed to recuperate.

“I needed to rest for an hour instead of filming B roll,” she tweeted. “I do housework, run my businesses, pick my kids up & get them to their extracurricular activities, make dinner etc. What I do NOT do, is criticize anyone suffering from PCOS!”

“I have many jobs & yes filming is one of them,” Bookout continued. “I complete all of them every day. Do u know what B roll (I mentioned above) is? Pretty sure they filmed me in my bed resting. That’s completing a job. Also-curious to hear what I blame PCOS for, besides the actual symptoms?”

