Maci Bookout discusses some concerns about Bentley with her husband in the new “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” trailer.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maci Bookout Doesn’t Want Bentley to Have an Instagram: ‘The Consequences Become Bigger’

Play

Video Video related to maci bookout fears serious ‘consequences’ for bentley, 13 2022-09-01T14:40:03-04:00

In the new trailer for “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” fans see Maci Bookout talking with her son Bentley about him having his own Instagram account.

The 13-year-old is seen asking his mom, “When can I get an Instagram?”

Anything he says, it doesn’t go away,” she is seen saying to her husband, Taylor McKinney. “The consequences become bigger.”

It seems that she did eventually allow the Instagram to go up as he’s got an account under “bentleycedwards” which Bookout even tagged in one of her own photos.

He only has three photos up and less than 2,000 followers currently.

All three posts are sports-related, the first being a video of him wrestling and the second two golf-related.

His most recent post, made on August 16 is a series of images at a golf course captioned, “’It’s all in the hips!’ – Happy Gilmore Hole In One!! Brainerd Golf Course

Hole 6 212 Yards Hybrid.”

Bentley is known to “Teen Mom” fans due to the fact that Bookout was pregnant with him when she first appeared on the MTV show.

Fans Think Bently Looks Like Bookout: ‘Omg!! He Looks so Much Like You Maci, All Grown Up’

Fans were surprised to see how grown up he looked in a selfie posted by Bookout on August 4.

“You’ll probably never know a human as special as this one. He’s truly one of a kind! #bennybaby #godblessedus,” she wrote on the post.

Fans left their comments about the photo on the post.

“Maci’s literal twin,” a fan wrote.

“Job well done Maci kudos to you for raising such a great boy he turned out to be the greatest,” someone else said.

A fan said, “Omg!! He looks so much like you Maci, all grown up now hey!! both of you are just so adorable.”

“He look so handsome i remember when he was baby now look how grown he gotten. Ur the bomb Maci,” another fan said.

“Bently has always been the image of you. Just beautiful,” someone commented.

Someone said, “You guys are awesome, he’s growing up so fast. May God continue to bless you and@your family maci.”

“Omg growing up so fast, still remember the episode when i had him,” a fan wrote.

Someone said, “He’s a great kid! Can’t wait to see him back at school.”

“All Grown up & Very Handsome,” a fan wrote.

“He’s your twin!! Look how tall our Benny baby is.. I can’t believe he’s really a teenager now!!” someone pointed out.

“Your Mimi ..seen him grow up since 16 and pregnant. Now look at him,” a fan said.

“Look at him he’s such a credit to you,” someone wrote along with the heart eyes emoji.

Another fan wrote, “Such a handsome young man he’s become.”

“Watched Teen Mom since the start.. love watching you all grow up.. What’s a handsome boy,” another person wrote.

READ NEXT: Leah Messer Reveals Sweet Gesture to 3 Daughters After Engagement