Maci Bookout Shocks ‘Teen Mom’ Fans in New Photos

“Teen Mom OG” star Maci Bookout shocked some fans on July 27 when she posted a new picture of her family on Instagram. The MTV personality was accused of altering her appearance by using the app Facetune.

“Find your best friend, marry them, and fight like hell to keep them. 💯🙏🏻❤️” Bookout, 29, captioned the photo. The picture features Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney and her three children.

She shares her two youngest children — Jayde Carter, 6, and Maverick, 5, with McKinney. Bentley, 12, is from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards.

Moments after the Tennessee native posted the photo to social media, fans shared a screenshot of the image to Reddit. “Holy Facetune,” they wrote. Within hours, the post garnered hundreds of upvotes and amassed more than 400 comments.

“The photographer is really awful, looking at their profile every picture has this over-saturated filter and blur effect,” one person wrote. “Maci has definitely added her own Facetune editing by the looks of it as well.”

“I’m so incredibly sad. I think Maci is so beautiful. I want to see her first face. 😭” another added.

Others suspected Bookout might have changed her face in real life. “I can tell it’s edited. But, I actually think Maci may look like that now,” they said. “She looks exactly like her mom, has gotten fillers/Botox, and appears to have put on some weight (no I’m not fat-shaming! But Maci was always a twig so weight gain would be noticeable).”

Bookout Shared Her Family Photo After The Edwards

Bookout posted her family beach picture weeks after Mackenzie Edwards — Bentley’s stepmother — shared a seaside photo of her own that featured her husband and three children.

The Edwards share 2-year-old Jagger and 1-year-old Stella together. Mackenzie Edwards is also the mother of a 7-year-old Hudson, who he conceived in a previous relationship with her ex-husband Zach Stephens.

Bentley, however, was noticeably missing from the image, and some fans accused Ryan Edwards of neglecting his eldest son. Some fans also suspected the father-of-three relapsed since he was wearing long sleeves for a beach photo.

Mackenzie Edwards Slammed Fans

Mackenzie Edwards hit back after she was subjected to criticism about her family, telling fans to “get the f*** out.”

“So I can’t post a family because other people don’t like my family? Gtfo. I love this picture. I love what it represents,” the mother-of-three wrote on Instagram, per screenshots shared on Reddit. “I love my husband and I love our children and SHIT FIRE I LOVE THE DAMN GOD TOO.”

One of the many criticisms Ryan Edwards faces from fans is that he is often seen holding his dog, Chance. Some people claim he should be holding one of the young children instead of the family pet.

“I didn’t post politics or anything controversial. It’s my family. And if you don’t like my family then don’t even worry bout looking at my page,” she added. “I’m tired of not posting things bc I am worried about what people are going to say.”

The Edwards will not be appearing on future episodes of “Teen Mom OG” once the show returns. They were fired following a contentious appearance at the reunion, which aired in March.

READ NEXT: Ryan Edwards Accused of Shading Son Bentley