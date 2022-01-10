PHOTO: Fans Fear Maci Bookout’s Daughter Could Develop ED

“Teen Mom OG” fans worried about Maci Bookout’s daughter, Jayde, possibly suffering from “disordered eating.” They also criticized the Tennessee native for changing her appearance in a “terrible” edit.

The discussion went down on Reddit after an original poster shared a screenshot of Bookout’s Instagram post.

“Ready to go get the next #pieceofstate at the #tnaautop100 this weekend!

Let’s go Jayde aka SNACKS!” Bookout wrote, adding hashtags like #defendingstatechamp, #everyBODYcanwrestle and #girlswhowrestle.”

Jayde’s big brother, 13-year-old Bentley, also wrestles.

The Instagram post garnered more than 116,000 likes and sparked hundreds of comments from supportive fans who congratulated 6-year-old Jayde on her wrestling triumph. One of those social media responses came from “Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry, who wrote: “Love this!! Go Jayde!”

The discord on Reddit, however, went differently.

While some people accused Bookout of airbrushing her face, others worried about what being in wrestling might do to Jayde’s mental and physical health.

“I worry about this a lot,” one popular comment read. “She’s already got Bentley set up with disordered eating. This seems like a perfect storm of creating eating disorders and body dysmorphia in a young child.”

“Congrats Jayde! I love that they encourage her to do whatever she wants to. However, first thing I noticed was the airbrush that was not on anywhere else in the pic except Maci’s face,” read another top response.

“These girls editing the s*** out of their pics always cracks me up,” a third social media user chimed in. “We know what you look like. You. Are. On. TV.”

“Maci looks like she smelt a terrible fart but is trying to smile through it,” someone else added.

Bookout Was Slammed for Putting Bentley on a Diet

The chatter around Jayde’s eating habits among fans might have been a response to when Bookout was criticized in May 2020 for putting her eldest — the son she shares with ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards — on a “very strict” diet after the preteen said he wanted to get more serious about his passion for wrestling and make regionals.

Bentley said, per E! Online, that he wanted to stick to 1,000 calories a day. At the time he weighed 74-75 pounds but wanted to lose more pounds.

Bookout later defended herself on Twitter, saying he was encouraging her son to eat healthy and not “cut” weight.

“In reference to tonight’s episode-I have never and will never convince Bentley to ‘cut’ weight,” she tweeted. “After wrestling his first 2 tournaments in the 75lb class weighing in at 72-he came to me & said he wanted to wrestle at 70. I told him that’s fine, but you WILL NOT ‘cut’ weight.”

“I will lay out a healthy scheduled diet for u, u can eat salads, grilled chicken, veggies, good carbs-instead of pizza, doritos & candybars,” the mother-of-three continued. “Through the season, he decided he didn’t like it-I told him that’s okay! U can go back to usual and wrestle at 75 which is what he did.”

Bookout Feels Like She’s Not Enough

The “Teen Mom OG” star is one of the MTV personalities who is slated to appear on the “Family Reunion” spinoff series, which combines cast from “TMOG” and “TM2.”

During a preview clip for the spinoff, Bookout admitted she feels like she’s “not enough.”

“What does ‘enough’ mean for you?” the host asks.

“I don’t know and I’ve been chasing it my whole life,” Bookout answered, wiping away tears. She assumed she’s been chasing acceptance.

The mother-of-three said she learned she was “not enough” when “I realized that I found confidence in taking care of everyone else… Make sure everyone else is OK, and when you’re s*** gets real, go away. Run. Run.”

