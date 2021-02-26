Maci Bookout Slams ‘Manipulative B****’ at Reunion: Report

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout reportedly called Jen Edwards a “manipulative b****” at the Season 9 reunion. The story comes from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, who spoke with a production insider. If the reports are true, Maci hurled the insult after ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards called her a “spiteful, evil b****” and Mackenzie Standifer said she was a “petty b****.”

Maci, 29, hasn’t been known to display this type of behavior throughout her time on Teen Mom OG, but fans aren’t holding anything against her. If anything, some people said they were surprised it took this long for Maci to explode on Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards.

The drama all boils down to Jagger Edwards’ second birthday party. Bentley, 12, has been estranged from his father, but he didn’t want to miss out on his half-brother’s birthday. While he wasn’t willing to make the “jump” to go to Ryan and Mackenzie’s house, he did feel comfortable celebrating with the paternal side of his family at Jen and Larry’s. This didn’t sit well with Ryan and Mackenzie, who blamed everything on Maci. They repeatedly used an insult, which disparages women, to offend her.

How Jen Is Involved in the Drama

Jen got thrown into the situation because she has worked as the liaison between Maci and Ryan since they aren’t on speaking terms. She also claimed that she “mixed up” the parties after Bentley agreed to go to the party at her house.

“I think this is deserved,” one Reddit user said about Maci calling Ryan’s mother a “manipulative b****.” “Not just because Jenn keeps enabling Ryan. It’s because of what happened recently when Bentley decided he didn’t want to go to Jagger’s party at Ryan’s.”

“Jenn is perpetuating the “it’s Maci’s fault” narrative. Ryan needs to know that his kid doesn’t want to be around him,” they continued. “He needs to know that his child feels uncomfortable around him and Mackenzie.”

Maci Accused Ryan & Maci of Not Knowing the Definition of ‘Petty’

While viewers will have to wait to watch the reunion to see if Maci actually called Jen a “manipulative b****,” they only have to head over to her Twitter account to see her clap back at Ryan and Mackenzie.

“I really wanted to post some ‘petty b****’ (and hilarious) comments, but I’ll wait until they can tell me the definition of ‘petty’ without googling it and reading it aloud,” she tweeted on February 23.

Maci’s response garnered the approval of TMOG cast member Cheyenne Floyd, who shared a meme of a little girl putting on sunglasses that said, “Welcome to Pettyville.”

One netizen begged Maci to be “petty,” but she only responded with a laughing emoji and hang loose hang gesture.

Maci has since remained quiet about the situation, but husband Taylor McKinney issued a statement to The Hollywood Gossip where he said he would defend his wife and children. “You’ll have to see the reunion play out on TV but one thing I am always going to do is stand up for my wife and kids,” he said.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.