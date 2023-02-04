‘Teen Mom’ Star Celebrates Maci Bookout’s New Career Move

Congratulations are in order for “Teen Mom” star Maci Bookout. The mother-of-three became the “first” female wrestling coach for “one of the biggest wrestling clubs,” according to “Teen Mom” life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, who is hosting the retreat on season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

“I wanna take the time out to congratulate my client,” Bryant wrote via Instagram on February 4.

The life coach shared a selfie of Bookout, and praised her for a groundbreaking accomplishment.

“Maci- keep setting the bar high,” Bryant penned on Instagram. “Continue to use yourself as a vessel to create and open up doors for other women to do things that were once impossible. Continue to create the optics for little girls to see that as a woman, the sky is NOT the limit. There is no limit! Dr. B is very proud of you. Let’s keep working! 💪🏾🤍.”

Bryant, 39, has been a part of the “Teen Mom” universe since 2022, when MTV disbanded “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” to create a new series, “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” In the first season, Bryant helped the “Teen Mom” girls improve their relationships with their children’s fathers. The sophomore season, currently airing on MTV, focuses on creating healthier bonds with their own mothers.

Bookout’s mother, Sharon, was unable to attend the retreat in Bend, Oregon.

Bookout Called Bryant a ‘Positive Influence’

Bookout, 31, thanked Bryant in the comments under her post.

“You have been and continue to be such a positive influence and mentor in my journey,” the “Teen Mom” star said. “Thank you for pouring into me and my family. Love u always. You Rock!! 💯🙏💜.”

Heavy reached out to Bookout for comment about which wrestling club she was coaching, but the “Teen Mom” star didn’t respond.

Bookout started on MTV when “16 and Pregnant” debuted in 2009. She welcomed her son, 14-year-old Bentley, with her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards. The couple was briefly engaged, but Bookout ended the relationship after Edwards didn’t become the father she wanted him to be for Bentley. Over the years, Edwards has struggled to create a relationship with his eldest son.

Bookout went on to marry her husband, Taylor McKinney, in October 2016. They have two children together: 7-year-old Jayde “Snacks” Carter and 6-year-old Maverick.

Bentley, as well as Jayde — also known as “Snacks” — and Maverick, are all involved in wrestling.

Edwards moved with his wife, Mackenzie Standifer. They have been married since 2017 and have two children together: 4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella.

Bookout Said Wrestling Was Bentley’s ‘Outlet’

During a 2020 episode of “Teen Mom OG,” Bentley expressed interest in becoming more competitive at wrestling.

She signed her son up for private lessons because “it’s been a great outlet for him,” she said on the episode, per E! Online.

Bookout helped Bentley create a nutrient-dense diet, but it was a little strict for him to follow at the time. The “Teen Mom” star faced some backlash for the eating plan, but Bookout denied convincing her son to “cut weight.”

“After wrestling his first 2 tournaments in the 75lb class weighing in at 72-he came to me & said he wanted to wrestle at 70,” she tweeted in 2020. “I told him that’s fine, but you WILL NOT ‘cut’ weight.”

“I will lay out a healthy scheduled diet for u, u can eat salads, grilled chicken, veggies, good carbs-instead of pizza, doritos & candybars. Through the season, he decided he didn’t like it-I told him that’s okay!” she continued. “U can go back to usual and wrestle at 75 which is what he did.”

In a December 2022 post, Bookout celebrated when her daughter, “Snacks,” won first place at a competition. “It’s so fun to see how much passion she has for this sport!” she said.

That same month, she shared a photo of “Snacks” and Maverick with medals around their neck after a wrestling competition. “Blessed with a very long and awesome weekend spent with my littles doing what they love!!!” Bookout wrote as the caption.

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.