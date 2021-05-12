Maci Bookout Is Talking About Leaving Teen Mom

Maci Bookout’s time on “Teen Mom OG” might be coming to an end. The MTV personality endured one of the most stressful seasons this year, which ended with her ex and his family being fired from the series. She and her husband Taylor McKinney aren’t sure if they will even continue with reality TV, let alone “Teen Mom OG.”

“It’s a season-to-season decision but I think right now, definitely more than ever, we’re leaning more toward deciding when the right time to move on is,” Maci said on Dad Up podcast, as first cited by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on May 11. “And, if we do move on from the show, would it be to maybe stay in TV and just kind of go in a different direction, or do we want to kind of leave TV behind for good?”

A big part of Maci’s decision could be because her children are growing older. “Teen Mom 2” favorite Chelsea Houska abandoned her longstanding gig because daughter Chelsea was becoming a preteen and didn’t feel comfortable having some conversations with her mother on camera.

Bentley is going to turn 13 in the fall. “Really, it all depends on how it affects our children, especially since Bentley’s in middle school, which is a tough age in general…it is getting to that time, especially for our kids…” Maci said on the podcast.

In addition to 12-year-old Bentley, Taylor and Maci share two children together: 5-year-old Jayde Carter and 4-year-old Maverick.

Maci & Bentley ‘Grew Up Together’

Maci was 17 years old when she gave birth to Bentley. He’s been by her side while she grew up herself and they’ve been able to develop a special bond. Maci always made it clear to her son that he can come to her for anything and she won’t jeopardize that trust for reality TV.

“[In his early years] it was always me and Bentley against the world and we’ve always just kind of held on to that,” Maci said. “Because it was such a major time in our lives. We kind of grew up together.”

Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie & His Parents Were Fired After the Epic Reunion Fight

Maci’s ex Ryan Edwards and the rest of his family were dismissed from “Teen Mom OG” after an explosive fight at the reunion.

The biggest point of contention was Taylor fighting with Ryan’s dad, Larry. Ryan and Mackenzie refused to show up to the season nine reunion, leaving Taylor to spar with Ryan’s parents instead of Bentley’s biological father.

Throughout the season Ryan and Mackenzie had insulted Maci, accusing her of being a “petty b****” and manipulating Bentley. In turn, Taylor called Ryan a coward at the reunion for not saying those things to his face and accused his wife’s ex of using drugs again.

Ryan denied relapsing and tried to humiliate Taylor during an interview with The Sun. “People do that because they feel incompetent, threatened, or less than whatever makes him feel that way,” Ryan said about Maci’s husband. “He could be like my one-year-old that does stuff like that for attention.”

He and Mackenzie are thrilled they’re not on “Teen Mom OG” anymore. “This is the happiest I’ve been since before I started taking pain killers,” he said. “It makes me real happy to see my wife so happy so I couldn’t ask for much more.”

