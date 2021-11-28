Fans Say It’s ‘Obvious’ Maci Bookout Looks ‘So Different’

“Teen Mom OG” star Maci Bookout looked “so different” and “awful” in the season finale, according to some fans on Reddit. The MTV personality faced backlash for being terse with her husband, Taylor McKinney, and other viewers claimed Bookout might have been drunk during the episode.

A creator on Reddit shared a video of Bookout and McKinney’s fireside talk and captioned it, “Taylor Realizing His Marriage is F*****.” The post amassed nearly 800 upvotes and almost 500 comments, making it one of the most popular threads on the “Teen Mom” subreddit.

While the discussion centered around people who slammed Bookout for her interactions with McKinney, some viewers speculated if the “Teen Mom OG” star made alterations to her face.

“She looks nothing like herself. Is it just aging or has she had a ton of work done?” said a social media user.

“She got a ton of cheek fillers and nose and lips. It’s obvious,” wrote a different commenter. “I see girls like her all the time. To add to that, alcohol makes you super-swollen as well in the face.”

A fan who hadn’t seen new episodes of “Teen Mom OG” was surprised by Bookout’s new look. “Wtf happened to her face?!?!?!? I haven’t seen any recent episodes or seasons and I am shooketh!!!” they said.

“Maybe I just haven’t seen any clips of her in a while but her face looks so different,” another added.

“Wow .. she looks awful,” one fan said.

Bookout Is Suffering From PTSD & PCOS

Bookout and McKinney had been struggling in their marriage leading up to the finale. Bookout was diagnosed with PTSD after being involved in a fatal shootout at a Chattanooga, Tennessee, gas station in October 2020.

This season of “Teen Mom OG” also showed Bookout was experiencing severe symptoms from PCOS, which left her fatigued and in pain.

The couple attempted to reconnect on the season finale without their three children around.

Bookout admitted things didn’t go well during their first meal together, where she chastised McKinney for eating too loudly and rolled her eyes when he dropped a shrimp on the floor.

“Bless your heart,” she said. At the end of the scene, the MTV star said she was tired and placed her head on the table.

Bookout Said She Would Be ‘OK’ Without Her Husband

While talking about their relationship, McKinney admitted that he couldn’t envision his life without Bookout.

Bookout is the mother to Bentley, the 13-year-old son she shares with ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards. And Bookout and McKinney have two children together: 6-year-old daughter Jayde Carter and 5-year-old son Maverick.

“It’s crazy ’cause I can’t imagine what my life would be like if I didn’t meet you and wasn’t married with three children,” McKinney told his wife in the season finale. “Like I can’t even picture it.”

Bookout had a different response.

“You really can’t imagine? I know I’ll be okay without you,” she said. “I would be alone with Benny. That’s it. Simple as that. I didn’t — I don’t like people. So, the fact that I even liked you was impressive.”

READ NEXT: VIDEO: Fans Say Maci Bookout Was on Drugs & Nodding Out