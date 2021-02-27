Maci Responds to Post About Bentley Being Called a ‘Liar’

After Mackenzie Standifer and Ryan Edwards accused Maci Bookout of being a “petty b****” on Teen Mom OG — and refused to talk to her on the Season 9 reunion — the mother-of-three has been clapping back on social media.

Her latest came after Mackenzie responded to a fan who said she and Ryan didn’t talk to Bentley during Jagger’s second birthday party. “Mackenzie is brave sitting on a couch responding to strangers on social media about my son, but still not brave enough to sit on a couch and talk to me at the reunion,” Maci, 29, tweeted on February 26.

In October, Mackenzie posted a photo of all her children — including Bentley — saying they had a great time at son Jagger’s second birthday party.

“Yesterday we celebrated Jaggy’s birthday! Safe to say we had a great time! How could you not have a blast around this bunch? My🖤is full,” she wrote.

Some fans were confused by the post, considering Bentley told Maci and stepfather Taylor McKinney that Ryan barely spoke to him at the party. They claimed Mackenzie was accusing Bentley of being deceptive.

“Check out MacKenzie calling Bentley a liar on Instagram,” one fan wrote to Maci, who then shared the post and added her own commentary.

Mackenzie Said It’s ‘Sad’ People Think They Didn’t Speak to Bentley at the Party

After the last week’s episode aired, Mackenzie’s comment section became flooded with comments from viewers who slammed her and Ryan.

“The fact that you really posted this picture knowing that y’all didn’t even speak to Bentley the whole time he was there is sad,” the person who Mackenzie responded to wrote.

The Teen Mom OG star quipped back, “The fact that you honestly believe that is sad.”

Underneath her response, dozens of people began to wonder if Mackenzie was then calling her stepson a liar.

Bentley Said They Didn’t Interact at the Party

Fans didn’t have Bentley’s side of the story when Mackenzie shared her Instagram post in October, but viewers got to see what the 12-year-old had to say on Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

Firstly, there was the drama about Bentley going to the party because he said he only wanted to attend if it was being held at Jen and Larry Edwards’ house. He didn’t feel comfortable going to Mackenzie and Ryan’s place because they hadn’t seen each other in months.

“There was no interaction… with me and Daddy,” he told his stepfather. “We didn’t really talk much.”

According to Bentley, Ryan showed up to the party 30 minutes late by himself and then went into his room after they opened presents. Maci found that odd and asked, “Nobody at the party says, ‘Hey, Ryan, get up?’” Bentley said no.

When Tayloe and Maci asked Bentley how he felt about the situation he said it wasn’t about him, it was about Jagger.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

