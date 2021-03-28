Ryan Edwards Fired: Maci Bookout’s Mom Releases Statement

Sharon Bookout isn’t exactly a regular on Teen Mom OG, but she broke her silence after her grandson’s father, Ryan Edwards, was fired from MTV after feuding with her daughter, Maci Bookout. In a cryptic tweet issued the day after Ryan’s wife Mackenzie confirmed they were released from the series, Sharon seemed to hint that Ryan hasn’t put in the work to make amends with his eldest son, 12-year-old Bentley.

Ryan, Mackenzie and his parents — Jen and Larry Edwards — were all fired from Teen Mom OG after Larry and Maci’s husband, Taylor McKinney, got into a fight at the Season 9 reunion. MTV has not confirmed the dismissals, but Ryan, Mackenzie and Larry have all released statements.

“It didn’t take a day to do the damage. It won’t take a day to undo it,” Sharon tweeted on March 25, as first noted by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “It takes a lot of hard work and time to regain trust and forgiveness. Some people just don’t wanna do the work.” She added a shrug emoji at the end of her statement.

Fans Assumed Sharon Was Talking About Maci’s Feud With Ryan

Sharon’s tweet after the firing was her first public message in months. In the responses under her messages, fans largely assumed she was talking about Ryan and Mackenzie.

“Ryan and his family all need to grow up… just cause Bentley don’t [go] to go to his father home cause Ryan [doesn’t] do anything with Bentley and for the grandparents, they have to get bless noises out of there’s a**es,” one person wrote. Maci is doing what’s she can to protect.”

“As a parent, I can’t understand how anyone would not want to do what was asked for their child,” another said. “I’d climb mountains and fight bears if I had to in order to be in my child’s life.”

A third person agreed with Sharon and connected her obscured message to the Edwards. “Yes, Ryan and his wife have a lot of growing up to do,” they wrote.

Maci Hasn’t Publicly Responded to the Edwards Being Fired

While the Edwards family has been outspoken since getting the boot from MTV, Maci and her husband Taylor have not issued public statements.

Mackenzie blamed Maci for the firings, telling Without a Crystal Ball that Maci wanted her storyline on Teen Mom OG to be about other aspects of her life.

“We just got a call yesterday from Morgan and Larry at MTV and Maci’s agent went above their heads and went to Viacom,” the 24-year-old said, referring to producers Teen Mom Morgan J. Freeman and Larry Musnik.

Maci’s agent “said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci’s abilities and her… whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that.”

Season 9 has mostly explored Bentley’s fragile relationship with his paternal family and has particularly focused on how Bentley wants to navigate his future relationship with his father moving forward.

