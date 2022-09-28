Maci Bookout on Healing From Gun Violence Trauma

“Teen Mom 2” star Maci Bookout recently opened up about healing from the trauma of witnessing a shooting in a September 2022 interview with E! Insider.

According to Screen Rant, Maci witnessed the shooting in October 2020 at a gas station in her hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Maci spoke about the ordeal on an episode of “Teen Mom OG,” telling producers, “I heard gunshots, and glass started hitting me. I’m alive. So, I’m thankful for that,” Screen Rant reported.

Maci’s experience is back in the news this month after her co-star Cheyenne Floyd had a similar encounter.

Maci Bookout on Healing Alongside Cheyenne Floyd

In the season premiere of “Teen Mom: Next Chapter,” Cheyenne revealed that she and her fiance Zach Davis had been shot at while driving Cheyenne’s daughter Ryder to a doctor’s appointment.

“We’re just riding and the music was playing. It was a normal car day, and Chey looks at me and goes, ‘What is that?’ It was a green beam on my face,” Zach said, People reported.

“It was somebody we both knew,” he continued.

Maci opened up about healing alongside Cheyenne in her interview with E! Insider, telling the outlet that their shared experience has brought them closer together.

“Unfortunately, it’s something we both relate to but also, it sounds bad because I’m not happy any of it happened, especially to them, but it kind of opens that door for a different kind of support,” she told the outlet.

“We’re [going to be] strong and bonded no matter what,” she continued. “Unfortunately, we do relate from traumatic experiences and scary experiences but I’m glad that I’m there for her and she’s there for me.”

Maci Bookout on Mental Health & the Aftermath of the Shooting

In her interview with E! Insider, Maci also spoke about the aftermath of the shooting and how she approached the healing process.

“I’m doing exceptionally better than I was probably a year ago or two years ago,” she told the outlet. “I think the one thing for me that really started the healing process…[was] when I slowed down enough to make myself a priority. That’s when things started to change. When I gave myself the time to do that, the grace to do that, [and] the patience to do that, that was a game-changer for me.”

“It was the key to working through things [in a healthy way],” she said. “Not suppressing things and not brushing things off. But really just like sitting with my own stuff. Like just sit with it and figure it out.”

Maci expanded on her healing journey in an interview with Insider earlier this month.

The “Teen Mom” star spoke about the importance of teaching kids about mental health.

“I don’t think there’s a time that’s too early for people to talk to their kids about mental health and to share their own experiences or struggles,” she told the publication. “I feel like it creates an open, safe dialogue with your kids.”

Maci revealed she started talking about mental health with her son Bentley when he was in elementary school.

“He’s not a kid anymore. Really, he’s in the trenches right now,” she said, referring to her son Bentley, who will turn 14 next month.

