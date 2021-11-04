Trolls Say Maci Bookout Is Lazy for Napping Amid PCOS Battle

“Teen Mom OG” star Maci Bookout clapped back after she faced backlash for how she was handling symptoms related to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

The MTV personality admitted to being in pain and was sleeping during the day while MTV cameras were at her house because she was experiencing insomnia. That left husband Taylor McKinney alone to take care of their three children.

Some trolls accused Bookout of being lazy for napping while she was supposed to be filming for “Teen Mom OG,” but the mother-of-three fired back on Twitter.

“Oh for f**** sake Maci… I have PCOS, it’s HELL,” one person wrote in a since-deleted message. “But I still get up every day, put on my big girl panties and handle my shit. Homeschool my kids, housework and run my own business. Stop using it as an excuse.”

Bookout, 30, maintained it was important for her to “rest” during a PCOS flare-up.

“I still do all of that… every single day. I needed to rest for an hour instead of filming B roll,” she tweeted. “I do housework, run my businesses, pick my kids up & get them to their extracurricular activities, make dinner etc. What I do NOT do, is criticize anyone suffering from PCOS!”

In the November 2, 2021, episode of “Teen Mom OG,” Bookout met with professionals to figure out how she could get her symptoms under the control. One of the ways she realized she could do that was through a nutritious diet. Before that, she admitted to poor eating habits, like skipping meals and picking up fast food.

Bookout told her husband, Taylor McKinney. that Bentley — the 12-year-old son she shares with ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards — was interested in her new eating habits. Bookout also shares two children with McKinney: 6-year-old daughter Jayde Carter and 5-year-old son Maverick.

Bookout has been an advocate for PCOS awareness for years. In a 2019 episode of “Teen Mom OG,” Bookout met with politicians in Washington, D.C. to try to make September PCOS Awareness Month.

The following year, she went to local businesses in Chattanooga, Tennessee to “paint the town teal” to bring awareness to PCOS. “Just seeing every year the difference that we’re making, little by little, people are starting to learn what PCOS is,” Bookout said in an April 2020 episode of “Teen Mom OG.”

The Tennessee native told MTV News one of her goals was for people to take PCOS more “seriously” and be “completely under the women’s health umbrella.”

The Troll Said It Was Bookout’s ‘Job’ to Film

The troll, who ultimately deleted their Twitter account, didn’t immediately back down after Bookout’s first response.

“It’s literally your job to film, if I had laid down to rest instead of do my job I’d be fired,” the person hit back, according to screenshots shared by fan account Teen Mom Talk. “You literally sit there and blame everything on PCOS and it’s really not that serious. I used to be on your side advocating for it but you’ve turned it into a whines fest.”

Bookout agreed it was her responsibility to film, and that included while cameras recorded her in bed.

“I have many jobs & yes filming is one of them,” she contended. “I complete all of them every day. Do u know what B roll (I mentioned above) is? Pretty sure they filmed me in my bed resting. That’s completing a job. Also-curious to hear what I blame PCOS for, besides the actual symptoms?”

Bookout Slammed the Troll As ‘Ignorant’

In her last tweet about the situation, Bookout said it was a “waste” to respond to the anonymous person in the first place.

“The fact that you said you have PCOS, then went on to say PCOS is ‘really not that serious’ kind of shows me that responding to your ignorant comments is a waste of my time,” Bookout tweeted. “I wish you nothing but the best and hope your PCOS journey continues to be as smooth as possible.”

A majority of fans on Reddit sided with Bookout in her fight against the naysayer.

“I don’t care for Maci but I have to side with her. I have PCOS. Unfortunately, I have a lot of the symptoms,” one person wrote.

“Working through illness is not a flex,” another viewer added. “It’s an indictment of our capitalist society.”

“I have PCOS and there are days when it’s hell and I need a nap to not flip out at work. Her job is not to be on 24/7,” a third fan agreed. “Needing naps is a normal part of being chronically ill. Plus she has a busy home of busy kids, she’s allowed to nap.”

