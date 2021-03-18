Maci Bookout Calls Mackenzie & Ryan Edwards ‘Pigs’

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout is not holding back after Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards called her a “petty b****” on last week’s episode. This time around, it’s Maci who is throwing the insults. She issued several tweets while the latest episode aired, including one message where she referred to Mackenzie and Ryan Edwards as “pigs.”

“I’ll never wrestle with pigs; you both get dirty … but the pig likes it! Truth hurts,” Maci, 29, tweeted while Teen Mom OG aired March 16.

She received support from Teen Mom OG co-star Mackenzie Douthit McKee, who wrote: “Honestly though. I couldn’t be as nice as Maci is if I was in her situation.” Maci answered, “The fuse is coming to its end.”

Maci retweeted a message from a fan who wondered if Mackenzie had any better comebacks other than calling Maci a “petty b****.” It was the second episode in a row she used the insult.

“Does Mackenzie have any better comebacks than calling Maci a “petty bitch” or nah? Asking for a friend. #TeenMomOG,” the fan asked.

“That would take a sense of humor, more education, and actual facts to speak about,” Maci answered. “So… No, she doesn’t.” Maci said about Mackenzie in another message, “I’d rather be a petty b**** than a stupid one.”

Maci Denied Keeping Bentley From His Paternal Family

My literal reaction to reading this. Bentley don’t need to be around that negativity! pic.twitter.com/TPG98nxANk — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom_OG) March 17, 2021

The Tennessee resident also addressed Larry Edwards’ accusations about Maci keeping Bentley from them, saying the reason they hadn’t seen the 12-year-old was because of his busy schedule — not because the Teen Mom OG star was keeping her son from his paternal family.

“[Larry] failed to mention it’s bc Bentley is in school during the week & out of town for sports two weekends a month… the weekends he wanted to & was free to go over there… he was there? I’m Confused,” she said.

Maci also called her ex out for not making an effort to see Bentley, especially after Larry talked to the tabloids about their family and Mackenzie worried it would affect Ryan’s ability to see his son.

“When that girl says ‘if it has any effect on you seeing B’ & then he says ‘she does that all the time’ I’m like hold the damn phone — do I have control over his bio dad showing up to five out of the 100 school/sport events Benny has? & why does he never call/text B?” she tweeted.

The bold tweets were a departure from Maci’s typical behavior, with the mother-of-three generally “holding back” her true feelings. She said that time in her life has now come to an end.

“After last night’s #TeenMomOG, I am done holding back,” she wrote on Instagram. “There’s been SO MUCH I could say, could put out there, but no… I’ve held back. But I’m done playing nice. Game on.”

Taylor McKinney Blasted Ryan as ‘Delusional’

Maci’s husband Taylor also didn’t hold back his true feelings when speaking on Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom OG. Taylor accused the Edwards family of being “delusional.”

“God they’re idiots,” Taylor told Maci after finding out Larry spoke to The Sun. “Bentley laid it out. He said maybe he would like to go to therapy with his dad. Until then, he wasn’t comfortable being around them. Bentley has been over there since then and they have seen him. They’re fricken delusional.”

Taylor criticized Ryans’ parents for worrying more about their son’s feelings than Bentley’s. “Ryan’s a grown man that needs to get his shit together,” Taylor continued. “Bentley’s feelings have been hurt his whole life and his dad can’t show up and be at anything.”

Maci mused that Bentley might distance himself from the Edwards when he gets older. “All I care about is how Bentley feels and how he is taken care of and how I can help him get through the situation with or without some of his family,” she said. “At some point, I feel like Bentley is legit going to say, ‘I’m out. I’m done.’”

READ NEXT: Ryan Edwards’ Long Grey Hair & Beard Shocks Teen Mom Fans