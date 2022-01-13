Maci Bookout Breaks Silence on Pregnancy Rumors

“Teen Mom OG” star Maci Bookout has broken her silence when it comes to those pesky pregnancy rumors, which continue to swirl. Fans suspected Bookout was expecting her fourth baby after they accused the MTV personality of having a pronounced tummy.

Since Bookout isn’t the only “Teen Mom” cast member battling pregnancy rumors, she and “Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer chatted with Headliner Chicago, as noted by The Sun.

“Honestly, I just laugh at it now, but at the same time I’m like, how, at this point I would have like 56 kids, I think,” Bookout said, referring to how many times she’s battled pregnancy speculations over the years.

Celebuzz ran a story on January 7, 2022, which had a title that read, “EXCLUSIVE! SOURCE CONFIRMS MACI BOOKOUT PREGNANCY NEWS.”

Inside the article, however, the source denied the speculation.

“It seems the rumors are popping up again so… to settle the score- no, Maci is NOT pregnant,” the source told Celebuzz. “No, she is not sporting a baby bump in the upcoming ‘Teen Mom’ vacation show.”

“And she did not only drink water on the show. Anyone who knows Maci knows she likes beer,” the person added. “What was shown was a small clip from the show in the form of a trailer. It’s funny how many people jump to conclusions based on a small clip. But no she is NOT pregnant… Sorry to disappoint.”

Bookout Is Open to Adoption

While Bookout doesn’t want to carry another child, she and her husband, Taylor McKinney, are still open to expanding their family. During an interview with In Touch Weekly, the “Teen Mom OG” star said her family is considering adoption.

“It’s just a matter of the right timing,” she said in September 2021. “We have no idea how much is going to be on our plate at any given week or month or whatever.”

“I don’t feel like we’re in a place like right now where we could give everything we would want to give,” Bookout continued. “Definitely still on the table but not right now.”

Bookout, 30, has three children. She shares 13-year-old son Bentley with her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards, and has two children with McKinney: 6-year-old Jayde Carter and 5-year-old Maverick.

The star has opened up about her miscarriage in 2017 during an episode of “Teen Mom OG.” She named the baby Dandy for Dandelion. It was the first time Bookout publicly floated the idea of adoption.

Bookout Feels Like She’s ‘Not Enough’

The “Teen Mom Family Reunion” spinoff kicked off with an impromptu therapy session. The girls were instructed to scream “something that represents what we have been harvesting and we’ve been holding in within ourselves.”

When it was Bookout’s turn, she yelled, “I am not enough.”

“I’ve been chasing it my whole life — acceptance,” she said.

Bookout discovered this insecurity “when I realized that I found confidence in taking care of everyone else.”

“[I] make sure everyone else is okay and when you’re s— gets real, go away,” the Tennessee native continued. “Run.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

READ NEXT: PHOTO: Fans Fear Maci Bookout’s Daughter Could Develop Eating Disorder